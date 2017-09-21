RSS

Admirals Vs. Wolves

the_disclaimer.jpg.jpe

If there's one thing we don't like in Milwaukee, it's change. This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I, we explore the city's unwillingness to say goodbye to relics of the pas.. more

Sep 21, 2017 5:13 PM On Music

mkefilm-750x400.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Film is now accepting entries for the 8th annualMilwaukee Film Festival, Sept. 22 ­ Oct. 6, 2016. Works of all genres, forms,and lengths will be considered. The deadline for all entries is Wednesday, June8. This marks the fif.. more

Feb 23, 2016 3:33 PM Around MKE

melted snowman cookie.jpg.jpe

Because the arrival of halfway decent weather is as good a reason as any to enjoy a cookie. We can't help but feel almost a little sorry for these expiring snow monsters. Almost. more

Apr 10, 2014 8:00 PM Around MKE

In Tandem Theatre opens its season with the Wisconsin-premiere production of M.E.H. Lewis' exquisitely intricate drama Burying the Bones. The complexities of aggression, racism and civil war surface onstage in a production directed by In Tandem co.. more

Oct 5, 2013 2:03 PM Theater

blogimage14283.jpe

The Milwaukee Admirals take on the Chicago Wolves tonight at a 7 p.m. home game. more

Mar 25, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage13838.jpe

The Milwaukee Admirals take on the Chicago Wolves tonight at a 7 p.m. home game. more

Feb 11, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage12528.jpe

The first 5,000 fans receive a free set of pink cheer sticks at the Milwaukee Admirals’ 7 p.m. game against the Chicago Wolves tonight. more

Oct 15, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10179.jpe

The Milwaukee Admirals tonight take on their rivals to the south, the Chicago Wolves, at a 7 p.m. Bradley Center game. Afterward, two of the Admirals will stick around to meet fans and sign autographs. more

Mar 16, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9598.jpe

The Milwaukee Admirals take on their rivals to the south, the Chicago Wolves, tonight at a 7 p.m. game at the Bradley Center.,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 22, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES