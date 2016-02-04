Admirals
Disney on Ice Returns to the Bradley Center
To the delight of children and lifelong Disney fans alike,Disney on Ice will return to the BMO Harris Bradley Center this weekend toperform Dare to Dream. The performancecombines Disney classics Snow White and Cinderella w.. more
Feb 4, 2016 5:01 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Playing the Scene
Board games might seem like an unlikely source for Milwaukeehistory, but with a little searching you can enjoy an evening of high-stakesdevelopment, vicious strategizing and cursing out your best friends… all whilelearning a bit about your home.. more
Mar 23, 2015 3:45 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
This Week in Milwaukee: Dec. 26-31
This week Jim Gaffigan and Local H return to town, and the Bucks give away a poorly timed bobblehead. more
Dec 23, 2014 11:17 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Admirals and Predators extend their association
The Admirals announced this week that they have extended their contract with the Predators to be their top developmental affiliate through 2013-2014 season. The contract includes a mutual option for the following season.The current season is the .. more
Feb 21, 2012 8:17 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Former Badger (and Hobey Baker winner) Blake Geoffrion traded to Montreal
The Predators announced today that they traded Blake Geoffrion to the Montreal Canadiens.Geoffrion is a former Badger and winner of the Hobey Baker Award.Though he started the season in Nashville, he was injured early on and hasn't made it back .. more
Feb 17, 2012 7:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Admirals coach hired by NHL's Carolina
Just 17 games into the season, Admirals coach Kirk Muller was hired away to be the head coach for the NHL Carolina Hurricanes.Former Admirals coach Lane Lambert was promoted to an assitant position with the AHL's parent team, the Nashville Predat.. more
Nov 29, 2011 11:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Geoffrion gets NHL callup
Didn't find it anywhere on the internet yet, but Geoffrion's close pal and former teammate Mike Davies (with the AHL Chicago Wolves) just tweeted that Blake had been called up by the Predators. This note, from this morning's notes on the Nashv.. more
Feb 25, 2011 9:07 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Quiet As It's Kept with Andre Lee Ellis and Company
Theatre group Andre Lee Ellis and Company closes out its 17th season next week with a tribute to the ancestral legacy of African American folk heroes. The cast of characters for Quiet As It’s Kept read like a who’s who of classic American folk .. more
Feb 17, 2011 1:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Geoffrion named Player of the Week - again!
Former Badger and current Milwaukee Admiral Blake Geoffrion was named AHL Player of the Week for the second week in a row.He's the first player to win the honor in back-to-back weeks in 16 years.He won the honor last week after putting up four p.. more
Feb 9, 2011 2:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Amazing goal by Admirals' Linus Klasen
Check out this jaw-dropping goal by Admiral Linus Klasen at the AHL Skills Competition this past weekend. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t0sbqj_N2P0&NR=1 Sorry, the embedding doesn't seem to be working more
Jan 31, 2011 1:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Blonde Redhead
The lineup of Blonde Redhead—two Italian brothers, Amedeo and Simone Pace, and one Japanese woman, Kazu Makino—almost makes the band so exotic as to be from another planet. From its 1995 self-titled debut up through 1998’s In An Expressi more
Oct 11, 2010 12:00 AM Jon Gilbertson Album Reviews
Geoffrion to start season with Admirals
AP writer Colin Fly noted on Twitter today that the Predators sent Blake Geoffrion to Milwaukee and that he will be with the team when training camp opens. more
Sep 27, 2010 11:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Children Behind The Scenes and The Rhode Sisters In Door County
Situated just in Egg Harbor on the western coast of the Lower Peninsula, the American Folklore Theatre is home to peaceful, idyllic pop outdoor theatre. This year’s AFT summer season is well under way with Bone Dance, Cheeseheads: The Musical an.. more
Jul 12, 2010 10:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Admirals captain Yonkman will not return
Nolan Yonkman signed a contract with the Phoenix Coyotes, which will take him away from the Admirals. Yonkman was the Ads' captain for the past three seasons. more
Jul 4, 2010 6:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Dark Star Orchestra
The Grateful Dead will never die as long as an iteration of Dark Star Orchestra is able to take the stage. The Chicago-based DSO is more than just the most highly regarded Dead tribute band. Its members operate as musical historians more
Jun 30, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
More Pushback on Education Reform Bill
Apr 20, 2010 9:39 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Gallery Night And Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre Marketing Director Cara McMullin sent out an email to those attending last night’s opening night performance of The Sweetest Swing In Baseball. It warned of parking difficulties that usually go along with Gallery Night .. more
Apr 17, 2010 11:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Clap Your Hands If You Believe in Packy
This weekend, the Racine Children’s Theatre presents its final Packy Play . . . Earlier this season, the series of children’s plays that have included stage adaptations of such classic as Alice In Wonderland, Seussical and Winnie The Pooh welcomes.. more
Mar 25, 2010 11:24 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Teen Runaway Propels Nami Mun’s ‘Miles from Nowhere’
After her father leaves home, shamed by marital infidelities,and her mother begins to suf Miles from Nowhere ,Books more
Sep 14, 2009 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
The Bridge is Out
Bayou (2060 N. Humboldt Ave.) is closest to the construction and arguably the most affected. Owners and twin brothers Robert and William Jenkins opened the Cajun-fusion restaurant in September 2006. Although they have laid off a few staff m... more
Aug 12, 2009 12:00 AM Jenna Kashou A&E Feature