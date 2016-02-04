RSS

To the delight of children and lifelong Disney fans alike,Disney on Ice will return to the BMO Harris Bradley Center this weekend toperform Dare to Dream. The performancecombines Disney classics Snow White and Cinderella w.. more

Feb 4, 2016 5:01 PM Around MKE

Milwaukee Scene Board Game

Board games might seem like an unlikely source for Milwaukeehistory, but with a little searching you can enjoy an evening of high-stakesdevelopment, vicious strategizing and cursing out your best friends… all whilelearning a bit about your home.. more

Mar 23, 2015 3:45 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

Local H / via Facebook

This week Jim Gaffigan and Local H return to town, and the Bucks give away a poorly timed bobblehead. more

Dec 23, 2014 11:17 PM This Week in Milwaukee

The Admirals announced this week that they have extended their contract with the Predators to be their top developmental affiliate through 2013-2014 season. The contract includes a mutual option for the following season.The current season is the .. more

Feb 21, 2012 8:17 PM More Sports

The Predators announced today that they traded Blake Geoffrion to the Montreal Canadiens.Geoffrion is a former Badger and winner of the Hobey Baker Award.Though he started the season in Nashville, he was injured early on and hasn't made it back .. more

Feb 17, 2012 7:24 PM More Sports

Just 17 games into the season, Admirals coach Kirk Muller was hired away to be the head coach for the NHL Carolina Hurricanes.Former Admirals coach Lane Lambert was promoted to an assitant position with the AHL's parent team, the Nashville Predat.. more

Nov 29, 2011 11:54 PM More Sports

Didn't find it anywhere on the internet yet, but Geoffrion's close pal and former teammate Mike Davies (with the AHL Chicago Wolves) just tweeted that Blake had been called up by the Predators.   This note, from this morning's notes on the Nashv.. more

Feb 25, 2011 9:07 PM More Sports

 Theatre group Andre Lee Ellis and Company closes out its 17th season next week with a tribute to the ancestral legacy of African American folk heroes. The cast of characters for Quiet As It’s Kept read like a who’s who of classic American folk .. more

Feb 17, 2011 1:08 PM Theater

Former Badger and current Milwaukee Admiral Blake Geoffrion was named AHL Player of the Week for the second week in a row.He's the first player to win the honor in back-to-back weeks in 16 years.He won the honor last week after putting up four p.. more

Feb 9, 2011 2:49 PM More Sports

Check out this jaw-dropping goal by Admiral Linus Klasen at the AHL Skills Competition this past weekend.   http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t0sbqj_N2P0&NR=1 Sorry, the embedding doesn't seem to be working more

Jan 31, 2011 1:50 PM More Sports

The lineup of Blonde Redhead—two Italian brothers, Amedeo and Simone Pace, and one Japanese woman, Kazu Makino—almost makes the band so exotic as to be from another planet. From its 1995 self-titled debut up through 1998’s In An Expressi more

Oct 11, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

AP writer Colin Fly noted on Twitter today that the Predators sent Blake Geoffrion to Milwaukee and that he will be with the team when training camp opens. more

Sep 27, 2010 11:58 PM More Sports

Situated just in Egg Harbor on the western coast of the Lower Peninsula, the American Folklore Theatre is home to peaceful, idyllic pop outdoor theatre. This year’s AFT summer season is well under way with Bone Dance, Cheeseheads: The Musical an.. more

Jul 12, 2010 10:45 PM Theater

Nolan Yonkman signed a contract with the Phoenix Coyotes, which will take him away from the Admirals. Yonkman was the Ads' captain for the past three seasons. more

Jul 4, 2010 6:24 PM More Sports

The Grateful Dead will never die as long as an iteration of Dark Star Orchestra is able to take the stage. The Chicago-based DSO is more than just the most highly regarded Dead tribute band. Its members operate as musical historians more

Jun 30, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Apr 20, 2010 9:39 PM Daily Dose

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre Marketing Director Cara McMullin sent out an email to those attending last night’s opening night performance of The Sweetest Swing In Baseball. It warned of parking difficulties that usually go along with Gallery Night .. more

Apr 17, 2010 11:11 PM Theater

This weekend, the Racine Children’s Theatre presents its final Packy Play . . . Earlier this season, the series of children’s plays that have included stage adaptations of such classic as Alice In Wonderland, Seussical and Winnie The Pooh welcomes.. more

Mar 25, 2010 11:24 AM Theater

After her father leaves home, shamed by marital infidelities,and her mother begins to suf Miles from Nowhere ,Books more

Sep 14, 2009 12:00 AM Books

Bayou (2060 N. Humboldt Ave.) is closest to the construction and arguably the most affected. Owners and twin brothers Robert and William Jenkins opened the Cajun-fusion restaurant in September 2006. Although they have laid off a few staff m... more

Aug 12, 2009 12:00 AM A&E Feature

