Admitting Privileges

Last week, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin and their allies won a big victory when the state Department of Justice agreed to cover their legal costs for a years-long battle over the state’s hospital admitting privileges for abortion provide... more

Sep 13, 2016 4:03 PM Expresso 37 Comments

If history is any guide, Monday’s Supreme Court ruling striking down two Texas abortion restrictions won’t stop those committed to outlawing abortion. more

Jun 28, 2016 2:38 PM News Features 7 Comments

We’re back with the latest installment of You Be the Judge, where our team of independent fact-checkers looks at a claim, puts it in context, goes beyond the carefully worded claim to break more

Oct 15, 2014 4:04 PM Expresso 47 Comments

On Monday, a federal judge struck down one of Texas’ stringent new restrictions on abortion, saying that it’s unconstitutional to require an abortion provider to have admitting privileges at a more

Oct 30, 2013 2:44 AM Expresso

