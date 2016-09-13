Admitting Privileges
Walker Puts Taxpayers on the Hook for His War on Women
Last week, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin and their allies won a big victory when the state Department of Justice agreed to cover their legal costs for a years-long battle over the state’s hospital admitting privileges for abortion provide... more
Sep 13, 2016
A Big Win for Women’s Health
If history is any guide, Monday’s Supreme Court ruling striking down two Texas abortion restrictions won’t stop those committed to outlawing abortion. more
Jun 28, 2016
Is Walker Looking Out for Women’s Health and Safety?
We’re back with the latest installment of You Be the Judge, where our team of independent fact-checkers looks at a claim, puts it in context, goes beyond the carefully worded claim to break more
Oct 15, 2014
Issue of the Week: Texas’s Abortion Law Is Unconstitutional. Is Wisconsin’s, Too?
On Monday, a federal judge struck down one of Texas’ stringent new restrictions on abortion, saying that it’s unconstitutional to require an abortion provider to have admitting privileges at a more
Oct 30, 2013