Adolf Hitler

We All Live in Charlottesville
Donald Trump has helped create the environment that spawned the recent violence in Charlottesville, Va., and until the GOP ends its open pandering to racial and religious bigotry espoused by white supremacists and neo-Nazis, those violent h... more
Aug 15, 2017 4:50 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 6 Comments
'13 Minutes' Brilliantly Restages the Plot to Kill Hitler
The new film by German director Oliver Hirschbiegel, 13 Minutes, is a brilliant depiction of a failed real-life plot to kill Hitler. more
Jul 28, 2017 2:51 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Milwaukee Goes to War
In 1916, Milwaukee could havebeen mistaken for an outpost of German Mittel Europa in the American Midwest.But once war was declared in 1917, Milwaukee’s German culture began to meltaway.Kevin J. Abing from theMilwaukee County Historical.. more
Jun 12, 2017 2:28 PM David Luhrssen Around MKE
He Fought to Illuminate the World
The Jewish Museum Milwaukee displays “Arthur Szyk: The Art of Illumination” through May 15. more
Feb 9, 2016 1:56 PM David Luhrssen Visual Arts
From Germany to Germany: Diary 1990 (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt), by Günter Grass
As the East Bloc crumbled and Germany prepared to reunify, Günter Grass was the curmudgeon at the party. The author of The Tin Drum, and other novels that wrestle with German guilt, dislikes diaries but kept one in 1990, a year of rapid cha... more
Feb 5, 2013 9:28 PM David Luhrssen Books
Before the Ink is Dry
Handwriting was once a measure of personality and, as the skill and interest in putting pen to paper dwindles, are we losing touch with an element of our humanity? Is this one reason why people are increasingly bereft of personality—flatlin... more
Feb 5, 2013 9:25 PM David Luhrssen Books
Heinrich Himmler (Oxford University Press), by Peter Longerich
Mild-mannered Heinrich Himmler wasn't the architect of the Holocaust and other acts of mass murder by the Nazi Germans, but he was the principal engineer and chief operating officer of a terror machine. Peter Longerich's massively detailed ... more
Feb 27, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Bethenny Frankel
Known best for her stint on Bravo’s series “The Real Housewives of New York City,” health-conscious housewife Bethenny Frankel will take the Pabst Theater stage to speak on the rites of motherhood and marriage, share diet advice and more
Jan 27, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee