Adolf Hitler

charlottesvillecreditrodneydunning.jpg.jpe

Donald Trump has helped create the environment that spawned the recent violence in Charlottesville, Va., and until the GOP ends its open pandering to racial and religious bigotry espoused by white supremacists and neo-Nazis, those violent h... more

Aug 15, 2017 4:50 PM Taking Liberties 6 Comments

13minutes.jpg.jpe

The new film by German director Oliver Hirschbiegel, 13 Minutes, is a brilliant depiction of a failed real-life plot to kill Hitler. more

Jul 28, 2017 2:51 PM Film Reviews

acrowdedhourbook.jpg.jpe

In 1916, Milwaukee could havebeen mistaken for an outpost of German Mittel Europa in the American Midwest.But once war was declared in 1917, Milwaukee’s German culture began to meltaway.Kevin J. Abing from theMilwaukee County Historical.. more

Jun 12, 2017 2:28 PM Around MKE

artreview_jewishmuseum_1.jpg.jpe

The Jewish Museum Milwaukee displays “Arthur Szyk: The Art of Illumination” through May 15. more

Feb 9, 2016 1:56 PM Visual Arts

book_rev_germany.jpg.jpe

As the East Bloc crumbled and Germany prepared to reunify, Günter Grass was the curmudgeon at the party. The author of The Tin Drum, and other novels that wrestle with German guilt, dislikes diaries but kept one in 1990, a year of rapid cha... more

Feb 5, 2013 9:28 PM Books

book_rev_missing ink.jpg.jpe

Handwriting was once a measure of personality and, as the skill and interest in putting pen to paper dwindles, are we losing touch with an element of our humanity? Is this one reason why people are increasingly bereft of personality—flatlin... more

Feb 5, 2013 9:25 PM Books

blogimage17840.jpe

Mild-mannered Heinrich Himmler wasn't the architect of the Holocaust and other acts of mass murder by the Nazi Germans, but he was the principal engineer and chief operating officer of a terror machine. Peter Longerich's massively detailed ... more

Feb 27, 2012 12:00 AM Books

blogimage13683.jpe

Known best for her stint on Bravo’s series “The Real Housewives of New York City,” health-conscious housewife Bethenny Frankel will take the Pabst Theater stage to speak on the rites of motherhood and marriage, share diet advice and more

Jan 27, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

