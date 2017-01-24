RSS

Adoptahighway

Experimental electronic producer August Traeger drew from pop and other genres he despises for his infectiously gloomy latest release. more

Jan 24, 2017 3:40 PM Local Music

In its inaugural year, Synth Fest MKE aims to bring together disparate corners of Milwaukee’s electronic music scene. more

Jul 19, 2016 3:02 PM Local Music

From politically charged experimental hip-hop to free-spirited rock ’n’ roll, here are the 2015 Milwaukee albums you need to hear. more

Dec 8, 2015 8:17 PM Music Feature 4 Comments

Seeing Milwaukee’s Barry Paul Clark performing his classically informed electronic music under his adoptahighway alias can be nigh harrowing: Aural sheets of skeletal melodies, atmosphere, harmonies and rhythms rarely danceable in the club-... more

Apr 21, 2015 8:16 PM Album Reviews

Some of Milwaukee's top outsider electronic artists came together for MELT's relaunch at the Cactus Club. more

Mar 30, 2015 10:00 AM Concert Reviews

For all its weird edges, Barry Clark's adoptahighway began as a fairly tuneful project electronic project showcasing Clark's ear for warm, plush tones. But perhaps unsurprisingly for an artist who runs in Melt circles and has collaborated with ele.. more

Dec 9, 2013 5:00 PM On Music

Four Men with Laptops.Were subtitles things the organizer of the nigh-monthly Milwaukee Electronic & Experimental Music nights to give his diverse and sometimes revelatory event, the above would,Concert Reviews more

Sep 30, 2013 11:14 AM Concert Reviews

<p><strong>Burning Sons</strong>\' 2001 debut 7-inch <em>Masquerade</em> came with a built-in hook for punk collectors: It was the <a href=\"/article-11768-milwaukeerss-burning-sons-revive-a-legendary-punk-label.html\">first release in 20 years</a.. more

Mar 29, 2012 3:25 PM On Music

<p> <strong>PrideFest</strong> will mark its 25th anniversary when it returns to the Summerfest grounds the weekend of June 8-10, but first the event will host its first Rising Talent Showcase at the Turner Hall Ballroom on Friday, March 9. Singer.. more

Feb 24, 2012 4:20 PM On Music

Call it the world’s largest all-you-can-eat buffet. Every year, billions of sardines migrate toward the Kwazulu-Natal coast of South Africa, a gorgeous spectacle that also sparks one of the worlds biggest feeding frenzies, with seals, dolph... more

Feb 8, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

In the exhibit “Wildlife Watching,” Charles Munchdisplays his new oils on can Three Friends I ,Art more

Sep 15, 2009 12:00 AM Visual Arts

The Milwaukee Brewers continue their four-game series against the Washington Nationals with another 7:05 p.m. game this evening at Miller Park,Today in Milwaukee more

Jul 29, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

