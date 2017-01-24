Adoptahighway
August Traeger’s Bicephalic Records Label Keeps the Gloom Coming
Experimental electronic producer August Traeger drew from pop and other genres he despises for his infectiously gloomy latest release. more
Jan 24, 2017 3:40 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Synth Fest MKE Looks Beyond the Moog
In its inaugural year, Synth Fest MKE aims to bring together disparate corners of Milwaukee’s electronic music scene. more
Jul 19, 2016 3:02 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
The Essential Milwaukee Albums of 2015
From politically charged experimental hip-hop to free-spirited rock ’n’ roll, here are the 2015 Milwaukee albums you need to hear. more
Dec 8, 2015 8:17 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 4 Comments
adoptahighway: A Fault (Wednesday Sound)
Seeing Milwaukee’s Barry Paul Clark performing his classically informed electronic music under his adoptahighway alias can be nigh harrowing: Aural sheets of skeletal melodies, atmosphere, harmonies and rhythms rarely danceable in the club-... more
Apr 21, 2015 8:16 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
MELT w/ ZeroBeat, adoptahighway, The Demix, Night Hunter and Stratus @ Cactus Club
Some of Milwaukee's top outsider electronic artists came together for MELT's relaunch at the Cactus Club. more
Mar 30, 2015 10:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
The New adoptahighway Track Will Put the Chill in You
For all its weird edges, Barry Clark's adoptahighway began as a fairly tuneful project electronic project showcasing Clark's ear for warm, plush tones. But perhaps unsurprisingly for an artist who runs in Melt circles and has collaborated with ele.. more
Dec 9, 2013 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Melt 29 w/ Lorn, Dolor, adoptahighway and The Demix @ Stonefly Brewing Company
Four Men with Laptops.Were subtitles things the organizer of the nigh-monthly Milwaukee Electronic & Experimental Music nights to give his diverse and sometimes revelatory event, the above would,Concert Reviews more
Sep 30, 2013 11:14 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Local Music Wrap-Up: Burning Sons, Takeover Freestyle, adoptahighway, Immortal
<p><strong>Burning Sons</strong>\' 2001 debut 7-inch <em>Masquerade</em> came with a built-in hook for punk collectors: It was the <a href=\"/article-11768-milwaukeerss-burning-sons-revive-a-legendary-punk-label.html\">first release in 20 years</a.. more
Mar 29, 2012 3:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Local Music Wrap-Up: Pridefest, The Promise Ring, Surgeons In Heat
<p> <strong>PrideFest</strong> will mark its 25th anniversary when it returns to the Summerfest grounds the weekend of June 8-10, but first the event will host its first Rising Talent Showcase at the Turner Hall Ballroom on Friday, March 9. Singer.. more
Feb 24, 2012 4:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
