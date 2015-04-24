Adrian Garcia Bogliano
'Late Phases: Night of the Lone Wolf'
From Adrian Garcia Bogliano, comes an unusual take on the horror genre. 'Late Phases: Night of the Lone Wolf' is set amidst the vulnerable elderly and examines the fraught relations between adult children and their declining parents. more
Apr 24, 2015 10:20 AM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Penumbra of Horror
<p> Marga is high powered and nasty, a lawyer who\'d gladly push anyone under a passing car if it helped her cross the road faster. While visiting Buenos Aires on business, Marga accepts an offer from a stranger to sublet the apartment she seldom.. more
Sep 8, 2012 3:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Katie Musolff: Artist and Model
When artist Katie Musolff paints a portrait, she reveals both the physical and psychological characteristics of her subject. A number of these revelations will be on display at the Charles Allis Art Museum, which features this 2007 Forward ... more
Nov 5, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee