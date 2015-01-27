Adrien Brody
Saving Throw vs. Comedy: D&D Onstage in February
February is kind of a weird month for the local stage. One element of that weirdness might be blamed on Gygax and Arneson. How does it happen that February ends up having a couple of different shows prominently featuring Dungeons & Dragons? Weird,.. more
Jan 27, 2015 2:48 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 1 Comments
Home Movies/Out on Digital: Oct. 2
In this 1977 Italian crime drama (released on Blu-ray), an extortionist preys on shopkeepers by blowing up their businesses. As the body count climbs, a police inspector forms a “special squad” of young dudes on motorcycles to pursue lea... more
Oct 1, 2014 2:24 AM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Third Person
Feature films with multiple stories in multiple places, yoked together under some common theme or other: It’s an idea as old as silent movies and the result has seldom been fully satisfying.Witness Third Person more
Jul 9, 2014 2:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Home Movies/Out on Digital: Jan. 20
A cast of stars (Adrien Brody, Glenn Close, Uma Thurman) reads passages from writings on Marilyn Monroe and from her own letters, diaries and jottings. Most of what emerges in this impressionistic chronicle of her life is familiar. She love... more
Jan 19, 2014 9:27 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Adrien Brody's Brilliant Car Wreck
Oscar-winner Adrien Brody's handsome face had already gone to hell before the opening scene of Wrecked. His character awakens in the wreckage of a car that had careened off the road. His leg is wedged under the sagging dashboard and the doors ar.. more
Aug 16, 2011 11:32 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Splice
From the medieval Jewish legend of the golem, later reanimated by Mary Shelley as Frankenstein’s monster, comes the idea that humans might have the power to create life in something like our own image. Usually, the story suggests that our i... more
Jun 9, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
APT’s “The Winter’s Tale” Is Enjoyable Summer Fare
While the production is solid, it lacks a certain spark of inspiration. The clever costumi The Winter's Tale ,Theater more
Jul 7, 2009 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater