RSS
Ads
Republicans on the Attack Against One Another
As state Republicans decide which candidate to select in the race for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated... more
Jul 25, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 12 Comments
I am terrified of Vera Wang.
The following is an incredibly offputting TV spot for Vera Wang's Kohl's exclusive brand. I dare you to make less sense than this ad. It's the same characters in a linear time frame, so it must be a cohesive story. But it's the unsettling D.. more
Mar 17, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
High School Musical: The Ice Tour
In the brief two years since Disney’s made-for-TV production“High School Musi Private Fears in Public Places ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 8, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!