This week in the Sexpress Podcast: Answering a listener's question about how to get back in the saddle after a traumatic experience. To hear your questions answered on a subsequent episode, send them to Sexpress@Shepex.com. more

Sep 16, 2015 3:57 PM , Sexpress

This time on the Sexpress Podcast- Advice on how to maintain a long distance relationship, and whether to drop a martial arts night class.  Plus, figure out why Liz says "I'm gonna give the worst advice ever."  Want to have one of your relation.. more

Aug 5, 2015 4:03 PM , Sexpress

This time on the Sexpress- He Said She Said Podcast: Liz and Tyler talk secret porn blogs, commitmentphobes, and what to do when "just keeping it casual" takes a turn towards relationship town. Do you want to hear your relationship question .. more

Jun 26, 2015 7:56 PM , Sexpress

Liz and Tyler answer a listener's question about how to make his wedding night special, and one of the worst bad date stories you've ever heard from local comedian Greg Bach.Want to hear your question answered on a future episode? Send it to .. more

Apr 14, 2015 2:39 PM , Sexpress

My wife and I have never had a strong oral sex relationship, but we have had one nonetheless. As usual, every time I would ejaculate, it was thick, white, etc. Aside from our sex life, I have kept a healthy habit of masturbation. I have bee... more

Jul 5, 2012 12:00 AM Sexpress

Whereas “reality” entertainment often relies on a carefully planned series of falsehoods, artistic realism uses the natural beauty and emotion of our surroundings to depict life.Unaltered human beauty is on display in the Portrait Societ... more

Aug 31, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

Celebrity cellist Yo-Yo Ma returns to the Pabst Theater tonight with his Silk Road Ensemble, a project that draws on Ma’s own background as a Chinese-American and fuses the sounds oof Eastern and Western classical music together. more

Aug 19, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

For a good, inexpensive introduction to Ethiopian food, try downtown Milwaukee’s Alem Ethiopian Village (307 E. Wisconsin Ave.). The restaurant provides a proper Ethiopian table with no eating utensils; food is served on injera, a large spo... more

Aug 4, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

The state Supreme Court’s ruling on Justice Michael Gableman’s race-baiting 2008 campaign ad is nearly as shocking as the ad itself.In dual decisions released late at night, six Supreme Court justices offered two verdicts on whether its new... more

Jul 7, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 3 Comments

