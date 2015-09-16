Advice
Sexpress Podcast: Back In the Saddle
This week in the Sexpress Podcast: Answering a listener's question about how to get back in the saddle after a traumatic experience. To hear your questions answered on a subsequent episode, send them to Sexpress@Shepex.com. more
Sep 16, 2015 3:57 PM Tyler Menz, Liz Ziner Sexpress
Sexpress Podcast: Long Distance Judo
This time on the Sexpress Podcast- Advice on how to maintain a long distance relationship, and whether to drop a martial arts night class. Plus, figure out why Liz says "I'm gonna give the worst advice ever." Want to have one of your relation.. more
Aug 5, 2015 4:03 PM Liz Ziner, Tyler Menz Sexpress
Sexpress Podcast: Blog Probs
This time on the Sexpress- He Said She Said Podcast: Liz and Tyler talk secret porn blogs, commitmentphobes, and what to do when "just keeping it casual" takes a turn towards relationship town. Do you want to hear your relationship question .. more
Jun 26, 2015 7:56 PM Tyler Menz, Liz Ziner Sexpress
Sexpress Podcast: Ryan
Liz and Tyler answer a listener's question about how to make his wedding night special, and one of the worst bad date stories you've ever heard from local comedian Greg Bach.Want to hear your question answered on a future episode? Send it to .. more
Apr 14, 2015 2:39 PM Liz Ziner, Tyler Menz Sexpress
Changes in Semen Consistency and Color - What Does It Mean?
My wife and I have never had a strong oral sex relationship, but we have had one nonetheless. As usual, every time I would ejaculate, it was thick, white, etc. Aside from our sex life, I have kept a healthy habit of masturbation. I have bee... more
Jul 5, 2012 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Portrait Society Gallery’s Everyday People
Whereas “reality” entertainment often relies on a carefully planned series of falsehoods, artistic realism uses the natural beauty and emotion of our surroundings to depict life.Unaltered human beauty is on display in the Portrait Societ... more
Aug 31, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Yo-Yo Ma and the Silk Road Ensemble
Celebrity cellist Yo-Yo Ma returns to the Pabst Theater tonight with his Silk Road Ensemble, a project that draws on Ma’s own background as a Chinese-American and fuses the sounds oof Eastern and Western classical music together. more
Aug 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Alem Ethiopian Village’s Tasty African Cuisine
For a good, inexpensive introduction to Ethiopian food, try downtown Milwaukee’s Alem Ethiopian Village (307 E. Wisconsin Ave.). The restaurant provides a proper Ethiopian table with no eating utensils; food is served on injera, a large spo... more
Aug 4, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments
Will Gableman’s Right to Lie Survive?
The state Supreme Court’s ruling on Justice Michael Gableman’s race-baiting 2008 campaign ad is nearly as shocking as the ad itself.In dual decisions released late at night, six Supreme Court justices offered two verdicts on whether its new... more
Jul 7, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments