RSS

Advocates For Student Achievement

Remember Advocates for Student Achievement (ASA), the conservative-backed “reform” group that recruited and trained candidates for the 2009 MPS board elections?It took almost a year, but the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office more

Mar 16, 2010 12:00 AM News 1 Comments

Remember Advocates for Student Achievement, the so-called “reform” group that recruited and raised money for candidates for the MPS board elections held in April 2009? It took almost a year, but the district attorney’s office has cha.. more

Mar 15, 2010 5:04 PM Daily Dose

Jun 24, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

The “reform” group createdbyMPS board member Bruce Thompson is still under in Shepherd Express ,News Features more

May 14, 2009 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

blogimage6446.jpe

The chair of the finance committee will lead the board Shepherd ,News Features more

May 6, 2009 12:00 AM News Features

The Milwaukee County Circuit Court has issued a subpoena for the bank records of the controversial political group Advocates for Student Achievement (ASA) and its related organizations. Assistant DA Bruce Landgraf fi.. more

Apr 8, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

Who knew that a school board electioncould be so full of drama? Voters are still cas Shepherd’s ,News Features more

Apr 8, 2009 12:00 AM News Features

Apr 3, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

Apr 2, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

Apr 1, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

I’m just taking a look at MPS candidate ReDonna Rodgers’ campaign finance forms—unfortunately, I don’t have them in digital form—and a couple of things are jumping out at me: While Rodgers is campaigning as the voice of her district,.. more

Apr 1, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

It’shighly ironic that Advocates for Student Achievement (ASA) is trying toposition itself as a “good government group,” sinc,Expresso more

Apr 1, 2009 12:00 AM Expresso 7 Comments

blogimage3097.jpe

You know, I hate to target people personally, but ASA-backed MPS candidate Annie Woodward released a pretty unhinged press release attacking my blog post on her campaign finance report. Im not going to rehash Annies criti.. more

Mar 31, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

ASA candidate Annie Woodward may want to proofread her campaign finance forms, because it appears that some information is missing. The latest form, dated March 29 and signed by Feisal J. Salahadyn, shows that she took in $3,140 during th.. more

Mar 30, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

Mar 30, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

Well, lookie-loo. Looks like some bad press and the attention of the District Attorneys office finally forced Advocates for Student Achievements PAC to submit tardy campaign finance forms. A first! Heres what ASA-PAC treasurer Joe.. more

Mar 30, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

Mar 27, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

One question has been nagging at me for days: Why would Advocates for Student Achievement, a political action committee co-founded by a member of the MPS board, Bruce Thompson, and whose treasurer is a former MPS board member, Joe Dannecker, not s.. more

Mar 26, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

A controversial “reform” groupinvolved in the Milwaukee Public Schools campai What’s your take? ,News Features more

Mar 26, 2009 12:00 AM News Features

To the Editor: We are dismayed by the Shepherds biased reporting of the MPS school board contest between ReDonna Rodgers and Peter Blewett, and deeply offended by the mischaracterization of Ms. Rodgers. For more than 20 years, ReDonna R.. more

Mar 25, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose 1 Comments

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES