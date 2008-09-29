RSS

Aeros

blogimage1644.jpe

I wasn't able to attend, so I'm reporting from second-hand accounts here, but from what I've read online the Forward Music Festival, an ambitious weekend-long, multi-venue music festival in Madison, Wis., was a greatsuccess. The festival, which fe.. more

Sep 29, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage1644.jpe

The Houston Aeros return to Milwaukee for a 7 p.m. match against the Milwaukee Admirals t Boys and Girls in America ,Today in Milwaukee more

Apr 11, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage1435.jpe

The Milwaukee Admirals take on the Houston Aeros at a 4 p.m. Bradley Center game this aft You’re Awful, I Love You ,Today in Milwaukee more

Mar 30, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES