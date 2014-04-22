RSS

Afc

1898081_10151962210437918_984818324_n.jpg.jpe

“Almost always, the answer is: Take the money.”That’s what former Republican Assembly speaker turned voucher school lobbyist Scott more

Apr 22, 2014 10:11 PM News Features

The indefatigable Wisconsin Democracy Campaign (WDC) fileda complaint with the Government Accountability Board (GAB) claiming that thenational voucher group American Federation for Children didn’t disclose all ofthe money it spent on Wisconsin .. more

May 7, 2013 6:21 PM Daily Dose

blogimage9237.jpe

When the news broke, some scoffed at the serviceprovided by the live information agents&m Shepherd ,Today in Milwaukee more

Dec 16, 2009 12:00 AM Expresso 10 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES