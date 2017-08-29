Affordable Care Act
Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers Celebrates 50 Years of Serving the Underserved
The Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers has six locations and several hundred employees. Its health centers provide comprehensive medical, behavioral and dental care, as well as access to extensive social services to Milwaukee’s under... more
Aug 29, 2017 4:10 PM Elizabeth Elving News Features
Trump versus 'Mitch M & Paul R'
President Donald Trump is undermining his own agenda by attacking GOP leaders and through his utter ignorance of the political process. more
Aug 29, 2017 4:03 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 3 Comments
Johnson Exposes Secret GOP Plot Not to Hurt Poor and Disabled
Sen. Ron Johnson opposes the Republican health care reform plan out of purely personal animosity to Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and an attitude of cruelty toward the poorest members of the American public. more
Jul 25, 2017 4:13 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 7 Comments
War Against Transgender People: The Wisconsin Front
Emboldened by Trump’s election, Wisconsin GOP activists seek to roll back gains made by transgendered people under the Obama administration. more
Jul 11, 2017 4:43 PM Paul Masterson News Features 6 Comments
Ron Johnson's Profile in Ugliness
One of the most surprising Republican senators to pretend to take a stand, sort of, against the health care bill was Wisconsin’s Sen. Ron Johnson. Surprising, of course, since Johnson never bothered to do much of anything in Washington duri... more
Jul 3, 2017 4:37 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 7 Comments
The Looming LGBTQ Health Crisis
The Trump Administration has no policy on LGBTQ health issues. more
Jun 27, 2017 2:40 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
Health Care For Everyone
Our health system suffers from too many for-profit entities seeking their cut. But a simple solution is now out there: Bring back the public option. In Wisconsin, this means expanding BadgerCare so it can compete with private insurance comp... more
Jun 20, 2017 4:53 PM Kevin Kane Expresso 4 Comments
Advocating for the Mentally Ill
Interview with the National Alliance on Mental Illness’ Greater Milwaukee Executive Director Peter Hoeffel more
Jun 13, 2017 12:47 AM Emily Patti Off the Cuff
Walker Out of Sync on Drug Treatment
The enormous racial disparities in incarceration were a handy excuse for denial of voting rights, job discrimination and continuing racial inequalities of all kinds. That is, until sons and daughters in white communities began dying of hero... more
Apr 4, 2017 1:49 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 2 Comments
One Big Republican Loserpalooza
The crushing defeat of Donald Trump and Paul Ryan’s proposed Obamacare replacement was a resounding victory for tens of millions of Americans who now have a chance of keeping their health insurance. more
Mar 28, 2017 1:04 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 7 Comments
Who is the Second Most Dangerous Politician in America?
Political commentator and writer Joel McNally explains why he believes that Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan is America’s second most dangerous politician—second only to President Donald Trump. more
Mar 14, 2017 3:21 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 5 Comments
Milwaukee’s Trump Resistance Forms
The Trump resistance movement will continue with an inauguration protest to be held on Friday, Jan. 20, at 5 p.m. in Red Arrow Park in Downtown Milwaukee, which is organized by the Milwaukee Coalition Against Trump. more
Jan 17, 2017 4:40 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments
Why Paul Ryan is Rushing to Repeal Obamacare
Republicans like House Speaker Paul Ryan are rushing to repeal Obamacare because getting rid of it would also get rid of $2.8 billion in taxes on the wealthy that were used to fund affordable health coverage for 22 million struggling Americ... more
Jan 17, 2017 3:20 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 8 Comments
Let’s Do More to Treat Addiction
Why not start with a renewed commitment to providing access to affordable health insurance that covers successful treatment options? more
Jan 10, 2017 4:07 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 7 Comments
The Looming Train Wreck Over Health Care
Here’s where the reckless, extreme right-wing radicalism of House Speaker Paul Ryan kicks in. more
Dec 13, 2016 2:57 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 6 Comments
Wanted: More Help with Substance Abuse
Thanks to the Affordable Care Act—or Obamacare or the ACA—all insurance plans must now cover substance use disorder treatment, mental health treatment and free preventive services. But there’s still more our state can do because preventive ... more
Nov 17, 2015 10:02 PM Kevin Kane News Features 2 Comments
Let's Close the Medicare Part D Donut Hole
We could help seniors, reduce federal spending and end overpaying prescription drug companies simply and easily by letting Medicare negotiate drug prices. more
Nov 10, 2015 12:55 AM Kevin Kane News Features
Wisconsin Could Create a Totally New Health Care Model
The good news is that we don’t have to wait for Congress to reform the ACA. Wisconsin could reform the state’s health care system by itself. more
Oct 27, 2015 10:29 PM Kevin Kane News Features 2 Comments
Beyond Obamacare: Negotiating for a Better Deal
Health care consumers must negotiate together to get the best deal possible. more
Oct 20, 2015 10:12 PM Kevin Kane News Features 2 Comments
Beyond Obamacare
Scrutinizing insurance company rate increases, known as rate review, can make health care more transparent and affordable. But only if we use it. more
Oct 13, 2015 8:40 PM Kevin Kane News Features 3 Comments