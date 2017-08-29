RSS

Affordable Care Act

16thstreetcommunityhealth.jpg.jpe

The Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers has six locations and several hundred employees. Its health centers provide comprehensive medical, behavioral and dental care, as well as access to extensive social services to Milwaukee’s under... more

Aug 29, 2017 4:10 PM News Features

trumptweetmitch.jpg.jpe

President Donald Trump is undermining his own agenda by attacking GOP leaders and through his utter ignorance of the political process. more

Aug 29, 2017 4:03 PM Taking Liberties 3 Comments

ronjohnsonbygageskidmore.jpg.jpe

Sen. Ron Johnson opposes the Republican health care reform plan out of purely personal animosity to Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and an attitude of cruelty toward the poorest members of the American public. more

Jul 25, 2017 4:13 PM Taking Liberties 7 Comments

lgbtqcapital.jpg.jpe

Emboldened by Trump’s election, Wisconsin GOP activists seek to roll back gains made by transgendered people under the Obama administration. more

Jul 11, 2017 4:43 PM News Features 6 Comments

ronjohnson.jpg.jpe

One of the most surprising Republican senators to pretend to take a stand, sort of, against the health care bill was Wisconsin’s Sen. Ron Johnson. Surprising, of course, since Johnson never bothered to do much of anything in Washington duri... more

Jul 3, 2017 4:37 PM Taking Liberties 7 Comments

trumppence.jpg.jpe

The Trump Administration has no policy on LGBTQ health issues. more

Jun 27, 2017 2:40 PM My LGBTQ POV

healthcareunitedworks.jpg.jpe

Our health system suffers from too many for-profit entities seeking their cut. But a simple solution is now out there: Bring back the public option. In Wisconsin, this means expanding BadgerCare so it can compete with private insurance comp... more

Jun 20, 2017 4:53 PM Expresso 4 Comments

offthecuff_peter.jpg.jpe

Interview with the National Alliance on Mental Illness’ Greater Milwaukee Executive Director Peter Hoeffel more

Jun 13, 2017 12:47 AM Off the Cuff

scottwalker.jpg.jpe

The enormous racial disparities in incarceration were a handy excuse for denial of voting rights, job discrimination and continuing racial inequalities of all kinds. That is, until sons and daughters in white communities began dying of hero... more

Apr 4, 2017 1:49 PM Taking Liberties 2 Comments

paulryan.jpg.jpe

The crushing defeat of Donald Trump and Paul Ryan’s proposed Obamacare replacement was a resounding victory for tens of millions of Americans who now have a chance of keeping their health insurance. more

Mar 28, 2017 1:04 PM Taking Liberties 7 Comments

paulryan.jpg.jpe

Political commentator and writer Joel McNally explains why he believes that Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan is America’s second most dangerous politician—second only to President Donald Trump. more

Mar 14, 2017 3:21 PM Taking Liberties 5 Comments

news1_rally.jpg.jpe

The Trump resistance movement will continue with an inauguration protest to be held on Friday, Jan. 20, at 5 p.m. in Red Arrow Park in Downtown Milwaukee, which is organized by the Milwaukee Coalition Against Trump. more

Jan 17, 2017 4:40 PM News Features 5 Comments

paulryan.jpg.jpe

Republicans like House Speaker Paul Ryan are rushing to repeal Obamacare because getting rid of it would also get rid of $2.8 billion in taxes on the wealthy that were used to fund affordable health coverage for 22 million struggling Americ... more

Jan 17, 2017 3:20 PM Expresso 8 Comments

ap_scott_walker_mf_20140124_16x9t_384.jpg.jpe

Why not start with a renewed commitment to providing access to affordable health insurance that covers successful treatment options? more

Jan 10, 2017 4:07 PM Expresso 7 Comments

130517_paul_ryan_ap_605.jpg.jpe

Here’s where the reckless, extreme right-wing radicalism of House Speaker Paul Ryan kicks in. more

Dec 13, 2016 2:57 PM Taking Liberties 6 Comments

news_beyondobamacare.widea.widea.jpg.jpe

Thanks to the Affordable Care Act—or Obamacare or the ACA—all insurance plans must now cover substance use disorder treatment, mental health treatment and free preventive services. But there’s still more our state can do because preventive ... more

Nov 17, 2015 10:02 PM News Features 2 Comments

news_beyondobamacare.widea.jpg.jpe

We could help seniors, reduce federal spending and end overpaying prescription drug companies simply and easily by letting Medicare negotiate drug prices. more

Nov 10, 2015 12:55 AM News Features

newsobamacare.jpg.jpe

The good news is that we don’t have to wait for Congress to reform the ACA. Wisconsin could reform the state’s health care system by itself. more

Oct 27, 2015 10:29 PM News Features 2 Comments

news_beyondobamacare.widea.jpg.jpe

Health care consumers must negotiate together to get the best deal possible. more

Oct 20, 2015 10:12 PM News Features 2 Comments

news_beyondobamacare.jpg.jpe

Scrutinizing insurance company rate increases, known as rate review, can make health care more transparent and affordable. But only if we use it. more

Oct 13, 2015 8:40 PM News Features 3 Comments

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES