Afghan War Rugs: The Modern Art Of Central Asia
Afghan War Rugs: Villa Terrace’s exhibit of conflict from the loom
Despite daily media reports of war and other forms of social and political strife in Afghanistan and the Middle East, contemporary arts from this region are largely unknown to American audiences. The exhibition “Afghan War Rugs: The Modern ... more
Nov 6, 2013 12:26 AM Curtis L. Carter Visual Arts
Collaboration Drives Compelling Art
Jessica Meuninck-Ganger’s new exhibition demonstrates how collaboration fuels compelling art. While the multimedia artist describes her work as equally informed by the past and the future, the pervasive merging of tradition and experimentat... more
Oct 23, 2013 12:16 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Ray Yoshida’s Cabinet of Curiosities
As the Renaissance dawned in Europe, a passion for the odd and exotic gripped the leisured classes. Those with expendable means nourished their passion by establishing “cabinets of curiosities,” rooms abounding with scientific abnormalia... more
Sep 19, 2013 12:09 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts