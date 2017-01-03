Afghanistan
Historian Andrew J. Bacevich on 'America's War for the Greater Middle East'
In the bestselling book, America’s War for the Greater Middle East: A Military History, military historian and author Andrew J. Bacevich looks back on numerous examples from the past four decades of seemingly sundry individual conflicts tha... more
Jan 3, 2017 1:56 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Denmark was among the nations that dispatched troops to Afghanistan to subdue the Taliban. The Oscar-nominated A War tells a fog-of-battle story from a Danish perspective. The film is a compelling look at the chain of consequences that resu... more
Jul 26, 2016 3:01 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Don’t Let GOP Destroy Sacred Sites
The proposed destruction of historic Native American burial mounds in Wisconsin may not be as dramatic, but it is just as distressing as the attacks on the giant Buddha statues in Afghanistan and the relics of Palmyra. more
Jan 5, 2016 11:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 6 Comments
Max (PG) Max is a trained bomb-sniffing Belgian Malinois who becomes despondent after his U.S. Marine handler is killed in Afghanistan. In order to honor his heroic elder brother and he,Film clips more
Jun 25, 2015 10:02 AM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Overdue Questions: What Might Be Missing From Bush's Presidential Library
Like all such monuments that former presidents construct to edify the public, the George W. Bush Presidential Center—opened with great ceremony in Texas last week—is mounted from its subject's point of view. more
May 3, 2013 3:41 PM Joe Conason News Features
The Value of Silence
Can you hear yourself think? Can you manage more than bursts of confusion and anger? Can you feel your own humanity anymore? I'll admit it—I've had trouble this week, too. After an explosion like the one in Boston more
Apr 19, 2013 4:00 PM David Sirota News Features
Dismal Indeed: Why Dick Cheney Disdains The 'Second-Rate' Obama Team
No doubt President Obama was deeply stung over the weekend to hear Dick Cheney criticize his new national security team. At a Wyoming Republican Party dinner, the former vice president briskly dismissed Obama's choices more
Feb 14, 2013 3:50 PM Joe Conason News Features
Unions for Beginners (For Beginners), by David Cogswell
Scott Walker’s face appears in this primer on unionism and the accompanying text isn’t flattering. Topping Walker’s agenda is union busting, a move many outside the unions support with little understanding of the implications more
Jan 24, 2013 3:55 PM David Luhrssen Books
Where Only Fools Dare Invade
Afghanistan has often been called unconquerable, the “graveyard of empires,” but as Tamim Ansary argues in his witty overview of that country’s history, truisms aren’t always entirely true. Ansary reminds readers that more
Jan 24, 2013 3:52 PM David Luhrssen Books
Top Under-Reported Stories of the Year
If you only rely on mainstream, corporate-owned media for your news, you’re missing out on a wealth of information that’s vital to understanding our world and creating a healthy society. According to the researchers more
Dec 30, 2012 8:52 PM the Editors of Project Censored News Features
Paul Ryan's Foreign Policy 'Experience'
Defending himself against the perception that he has no significant foreign policy experience, Republican vice presidential candidate Paul Ryan has drawn fresh attention to one of the most... more
Aug 29, 2012 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 1 Comments
What Are We Doing in Afghanistan?
For everyone who originally supported the U.S. invasion of Afghanistan to oust the Taliban, the question today... more
Mar 19, 2012 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features
Leaking to Avert Disaster
The outpouring of tens of thousands of classified military documents by WikiLeaks is not precisely comparable to the publication of the Pentagon Papers—but in at least one crucial respect, it may be more valuable. While the Pentagon Papers ... more
Aug 3, 2010 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 1 Comments
What Happens When We Can't Trust the Verifiers?
Dec 30, 2009 12:00 AM David Sirota News Features