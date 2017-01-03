RSS

Afghanistan

In the bestselling book, America’s War for the Greater Middle East: A Military History, military historian and author Andrew J. Bacevich looks back on numerous examples from the past four decades of seemingly sundry individual conflicts tha... more

Jan 3, 2017 1:56 PM Books

Denmark was among the nations that dispatched troops to Afghanistan to subdue the Taliban. The Oscar-nominated A War tells a fog-of-battle story from a Danish perspective. The film is a compelling look at the chain of consequences that resu... more

Jul 26, 2016 3:01 PM Home Movies

The proposed destruction of historic Native American burial mounds in Wisconsin may not be as dramatic, but it is just as distressing as the attacks on the giant Buddha statues in Afghanistan and the relics of Palmyra. more

Jan 5, 2016 11:12 PM Expresso 6 Comments

Max (PG) Max is a trained bomb-sniffing Belgian Malinois who becomes despondent after his U.S. Marine handler is killed in Afghanistan. In order to honor his heroic elder brother and he,Film clips more

Jun 25, 2015 10:02 AM Film Clips

Jun 18, 2015 3:03 PM Sponsored Content

Since dropping his rowdy-as-fuck single "Menace II Society (Black Timbs)" this spring, Milwaukee rapper Reggie Bonds has had a whole lot more eyes on him. He'll take advantage of that attention in August, when he releases his latest full-length, M.. more

Jun 17, 2015 3:33 PM On Music

Rising British pop star Jessie Ware will headline the Turner Hall Ballroom on Saturday, Nov. 9, the venue announced today. Ware, who last year released her debut album Devotion , a sleek and sophisticated collection of downtempo electronic-pop and.. more

Jun 25, 2013 2:00 PM On Music

Like all such monuments that former presidents construct to edify the public, the George W. Bush Presidential Center—opened with great ceremony in Texas last week—is mounted from its subject's point of view. more

May 3, 2013 3:41 PM News Features

Can you hear yourself think? Can you manage more than bursts of confusion and anger? Can you feel your own humanity anymore? I'll admit it—I've had trouble this week, too. After an explosion like the one in Boston more

Apr 19, 2013 4:00 PM News Features

No doubt President Obama was deeply stung over the weekend to hear Dick Cheney criticize his new national security team. At a Wyoming Republican Party dinner, the former vice president briskly dismissed Obama's choices more

Feb 14, 2013 3:50 PM News Features

Scott Walker’s face appears in this primer on unionism and the accompanying text isn’t flattering. Topping Walker’s agenda is union busting, a move many outside the unions support with little understanding of the implications more

Jan 24, 2013 3:55 PM Books

Afghanistan has often been called unconquerable, the “graveyard of empires,” but as Tamim Ansary argues in his witty overview of that country’s history, truisms aren’t always entirely true. Ansary reminds readers that more

Jan 24, 2013 3:52 PM Books

If you only rely on mainstream, corporate-owned media for your news, you’re missing out on a wealth of information that’s vital to understanding our world and creating a healthy society. According to the researchers more

Dec 30, 2012 8:52 PM News Features

Defending himself against the perception that he has no significant foreign policy experience, Republican vice presidential candidate Paul Ryan has drawn fresh attention to one of the most... more

Aug 29, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

For everyone who originally supported the U.S. invasion of Afghanistan to oust the Taliban, the question today... more

Mar 19, 2012 12:00 AM News Features

The outpouring of tens of thousands of classified military documents by WikiLeaks is not precisely comparable to the publication of the Pentagon Papers—but in at least one crucial respect, it may be more valuable. While the Pentagon Papers ... more

Aug 3, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

Milwaukee musician Holly Haebig first witnessed the power of group drumming while sitting around a campfire in Montana during her younger years. Since that inspired moment, she has involved herself in a rich variety of musical more

Aug 3, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

WMSE's four-day, multi-venue Radio Summer Camp music festival will return for a second year and feature shows from art-rockers Liars and the chilled-out electronic-pop band Neon Indian, the station announced today. Liars will headline the event's .. more

Apr 21, 2010 4:00 PM On Music

OK, lemme get this straight: In November 2008 Milwaukee County voters approved an advisory referendum that would allow the sales tax to be raised 1% to fund mass transit, the parks, cultural assets and EMS. Those entities would then b.. more

Apr 21, 2010 3:36 PM Daily Dose

It's a good lesson about the need for transparency.We cannot fully snuff out spin, and we NewYork Times' ,None more

Dec 30, 2009 12:00 AM News Features

