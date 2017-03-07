Africa
Amelia Romano: New Perspectives
The harp is seldom heard in contemporary rock or pop, but the instrument casts a bewitching spell over Amelia Romano’s debut album, New Perspectives, a fresh take on an ancient instrument. more
Mar 7, 2017 2:49 PM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews
Punk Ethnography: Artists & Scholars Listen to Sublime Frequencies (Wesleyan University Press), edited by Michael E. Veal and E. Tammy Kim
Punk Ethnography: Artists & Scholars Listen to Sublime Frequencies, edited by Yale ethnomusicologist Michael E. Veal and The New Yorker’s E. Tammy Kim, is an essay collection on the Sublime Frequencies indie label, which curates albums of m... more
Jan 3, 2017 2:11 PM David Luhrssen Books
Anodyne Coffee Partners With Radio Lifeline
Milwaukee’s Anodyne Coffee recently announcedtheir financial support of Radio Lifeline, a Wisconsin-based non-profit thatprovides farmers access to information and tools in some of the most challengedcoffee growing regions in the world thr.. more
Jan 13, 2016 4:53 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
The Peace Corps Visits Milwaukee
Youcan change lives—including your own—by serving with the Peace Corps, aone-of-a-kind international, life-changing organization that works at agrassroots level to tackle pressing issues around the globe. More than 215,000Americans have volunt.. more
Aug 10, 2015 8:14 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
'Deli Man' at the Downer
The Deli Man documentary begins with an alarming statistic: in the 1930s thousandsof Jewish delis flourished in New York City; nowadays, in all of North America,only 150 are in business. But like that Upper Midwest favorite, the supperclub, the.. more
Mar 19, 2015 5:20 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
In Media Coverage of Clintons, Anonymous Gossip and Fact-Free Cynicism Still Rule
For the American media—and especially for “the liberal media”—even the possibility of a Hillary Clinton presidential nomination, however distant, seems to invite a reversion to bad old habits more
Sep 30, 2013 12:38 AM Joe Conason News Features
What Really Makes Chelsea Clinton Run (But Not for Public Office)
To discover what Chelsea Clinton is doing with her life—and why—shouldn’t pose much of a challenge to any reasonably industrious journalist. In recent months, after all, she has stepped into more
Aug 19, 2013 6:06 PM Joe Conason News Features
Overdue Questions: What Might Be Missing From Bush's Presidential Library
Like all such monuments that former presidents construct to edify the public, the George W. Bush Presidential Center—opened with great ceremony in Texas last week—is mounted from its subject's point of view. more
May 3, 2013 3:41 PM Joe Conason News Features
Home Movies/Out on Digital: Freaky Deaky, Africa and Diana Vreeland
Jackie Brown and Get Shorty are just two of the movies drawn from the writing of crime author Elmore Leonard. The latest, Freaky Deaky, is set amidst the radical chic of ’70s America and staged as a jokey set of riffs on more
Mar 5, 2013 11:56 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
JuJu
In Trance opens with “Nightwalk,” a roof-shaking roar of heavy blues-rock with Whirling Dervish fiddle, kind of like Cream on tour in Africa, jamming with the locals. JuJu is a superb confluence of British alt rockers and more
Dec 23, 2012 9:58 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Memories of Hollywood Past
<p> Inevitably, the documentary <em>Something's Gonna Live</em> celebrates the survival of its subjects, the 80 and 90something artisans who toiled behind the camera in Hollywood's Golden Age. But Daniel Raim's film (out on DVD) also honors the .. more
Aug 16, 2012 3:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Milwaukee Public Museum's Entertaining 'Art and the Animal'
A perfect blend of academic excellence and artistic creativity, the Milwaukee Public Museum's “Art and the Animal” exhibition (through Sept. 3) displays award-winning artwork from the Society of Animal Artists. Members of the society expl more
Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Elaine Zautke Visual Arts
Boswell Hosts Fuller for 'Cocktail Hour'
Selected by The New York Times' Book Review as a 2011 “Notable Book of the Year,” Cocktail Hour Under the Tree of Forgetfulness is an unforgettable memoir by author Alexandra Fuller. In this firsthand account, Fuller takes readers to the more
Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Jack Goes Boating
To lend verisimilitude to the film, the makers of Gone Baby Gone cast many non-actors in supporting roles. So it would have been understandable if you didn’t recognize Amy Ryan as the mother whose daughter had been kidnapped. You might have... more
Oct 4, 2010 12:00 AM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
New Release Wrap-Up: John Legend and The Roots
Sep 22, 2010 3:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Trey Songz w/ Monica
Breezy crooner Trey Songz had been nipping at R. Kelly’s heels for a few years before his third album, 2009 breakout Ready , established him as Kelly’s commercial equal, yielding five hit singles—“Successful,” “I more
Aug 21, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Searching for Solutions to Global Warming in Africa
DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania—What would the wealthy nations of the West (and their rising rivals in the East) do if they actually wanted to prevent catastrophic warming? Here in Africa, the obvious answer is that they would find the ways and mea... more
Jun 29, 2010 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 1 Comments
TARP on Steroids
It had been a dark and stormy month of financialcollapse, culminating in an attempted power grab. Pushed by his fellow WallStreet Ponzi schemers, Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson—a former Goldman SachsCEO—was threatening Armageddon unles,Ne... more
Oct 30, 2009 12:00 AM David Sirota News Features 1 Comments
What Dead Confederate Tells Us about Summerfest
So here's the thing about wedding disc jockeys: They're usually right. Much as the more discriminating members of the wedding party may loathe hearing ABBA's "Dancing Queen" or an Elvis mega-mix, wedding disc jockeys play these songs because t.. more
Jul 2, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
APT: No Matinees in June
There’s a forecast for snow tomorrow. Eerie, plastic decorative Santas still lurk outside a number of houses on my side of town. In spite of the lingering signs of winter, I’m still thinking ahead to summer. As the theatre season winds down, I.. more
Apr 4, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater