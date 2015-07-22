RSS

African American Art

Cbabi (pronounced kuh-bob-bi) Bayoc is anartist who has always known, and lived, his calling: creating art whichreflects his love of music and family. Hailing from East St. Louis, Cbabi Bayoc will be unveiling his most recent works, from a serie.. more

Jul 22, 2015 5:03 PM Around MKE

At the Milwaukee Art Museum, it isn’t often that museum exhibitions address issues of aesthetic and social import, but its thought-provoking “30 Americans” and “Wisconsin 30” exhibitions are an exception. A three-hour more

Jun 18, 2013 10:19 PM Visual Arts

Join the Milwaukee Art Museum in celebrating works by modern African American artists that span the 1970s through to the present. With subject matter encompassing race, politics, history, sexuality and gender, and more

Jun 10, 2013 12:20 AM Visual Arts

After graduating from Minneapolis College of Fine Art and Design in 1995, musician Mark Mallman immediately dove into a puzzling array of projects in the Twin Cities circuit. As a glam-rock-leaning songwriter, he spent half a decade more

Aug 14, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

