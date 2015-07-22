African American Art
Upcoming Gallery To Feature New Work From Artist Cbabi Bayoc'
Cbabi (pronounced kuh-bob-bi) Bayoc is anartist who has always known, and lived, his calling: creating art whichreflects his love of music and family. Hailing from East St. Louis, Cbabi Bayoc will be unveiling his most recent works, from a serie.. more
Jul 22, 2015 5:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
African American Perspectives
At the Milwaukee Art Museum, it isn’t often that museum exhibitions address issues of aesthetic and social import, but its thought-provoking “30 Americans” and “Wisconsin 30” exhibitions are an exception. A three-hour more
Jun 18, 2013 10:19 PM Curtis L. Carter Visual Arts
African American Art in the 20th Century
Join the Milwaukee Art Museum in celebrating works by modern African American artists that span the 1970s through to the present. With subject matter encompassing race, politics, history, sexuality and gender, and more
Jun 10, 2013 12:20 AM Selena Milewski Visual Arts
Mark Mallman w/ Revision Text, Fable And The World Flat
After graduating from Minneapolis College of Fine Art and Design in 1995, musician Mark Mallman immediately dove into a puzzling array of projects in the Twin Cities circuit. As a glam-rock-leaning songwriter, he spent half a decade more
Aug 14, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee