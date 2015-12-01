RSS
African American Children'S Theatre
‘Black Nativity’ at the Marcus Center
The Black Arts Think Tank (BATT) presents Langston Hughes’ Black Nativity with the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts, Dec. 10-13 at the Marcus Center’s Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall. more
Dec 1, 2015 8:27 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
AACT Stages a Free Program of Two Shows This Month
May 8, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
AACT Theatre Class Registration
As the theatre season starts, so starts the school season, so starts the theatre school season. As theatre classes for kids start-up in established venues like First Stage and the Sunset Playhouse, a childrenâs theatre tradition nearing its 25.. more
Aug 29, 2011 10:08 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
