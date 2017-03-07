RSS

Part sociology, part history, part poem, Du Bois’ 1903 essay collection, The Souls of Black Folk, influenced African American thought and action throughout the 20th century and remains relevant today, essayist Vann R. Newkirk II stresses in... more

Mar 7, 2017 1:11 PM Books

Well,this was a long time coming. This morning, the ACLU, ACLU of Wisconsin andCovington & Burling filed afederal class action suit alleging that the Milwaukee Police Department’sstop and frisk policy is unconstitutional. Sinceimplementing .. more

Feb 22, 2017 6:31 PM Daily Dose 1 Comments

It doesn’t match The Godfather or even The Godfather III, yet despite its cliché-ridden screenplay, Hoodlum (1997) has points in its favor. One: an interesting story concerning an illegal, lucrative African American lottery scheme in Depres... more

Aug 30, 2016 2:32 PM Home Movies

Cbabi (pronounced kuh-bob-bi) Bayoc is anartist who has always known, and lived, his calling: creating art whichreflects his love of music and family. Hailing from East St. Louis, Cbabi Bayoc will be unveiling his most recent works, from a serie.. more

Jul 22, 2015 5:03 PM Around MKE

YollandeDeacon, owner of specialty foods company Afro Fusion Cuisine, will be opening arestaurant at 7237 W. North Ave. Irie Zulu will serve African and Jamaicandishes and serve as a production kitchen for her line of packaged seasoningsand sa.. more

Mar 13, 2015 8:06 PM Around MKE

Milwaukeemovie producer/director C.L. Woodson III's latest feature, Preacher Man ,may be cinema's first gospel comedy murder mystery. If not, it likely haslittle competition in its niche. The story of a young pastor's misadventuresseeking the .. more

Mar 12, 2015 7:09 PM Around MKE

It might not be the primary intention of the organizers of the Family Affair Expo to bring African-American nightlife to daylight hours. But so it does at the March 21 event, 9 a.m to 3 p.m. at Wisconsin State Fair Park’s Tommy G. Thompson Youth C.. more

Feb 27, 2015 4:18 PM Around MKE

If the world is going to end on Dec. 21, Nightmare Painting—the third full-length album from former Racine bassist William Kopecky and Bulgarian dark master Dimitar Dimitrov—would be the perfect soundtrack. Dwelling in the deep more

Dec 20, 2012 4:46 PM Album Reviews

Before electrical amplification, the guitar was easily drowned out in orchestras or noisy nightclubs. Once players were able to plug in, guitars overtook pianos and saxophones as the lead instrument in popular music. Charlie more

Dec 20, 2012 4:45 PM Album Reviews

Louis Armstrong was a prominent figure in American culture through his death in 1971, but many have argued that he was never as sharp as on the recordings he made in the late 1920s with the Hot Five and the Hot Seven more

Dec 20, 2012 4:43 PM Album Reviews

Bessie Smith didn’t make the first blues recordings, but she may have been the first authentic blues singer to record. The Complete Columbia Recordings, a 10-CD set, is the definitive documentary of the artist who awakened the more

Dec 20, 2012 4:42 PM Album Reviews

What difficulties do Milwaukee performing artists of African American descent face in a city that ranks with the most segregated in America and harbors neighborhoods... more

Jul 27, 2011 12:00 AM A&E Feature

“Grim.” That's what R.L. McNeely called the findings of a new NAACP study on the status of African Americans in Milwaukee. Take, for example, some of these facts presented in “Milwaukee Today: An Occasional Report of the NAACP” by M... more

Jun 29, 2011 12:00 AM News Features 5 Comments

“The mayor, aldermen, plan commissioners and staff at DCD [the Department of Community Development] were aware that community opposition was based in part on race,” the U.S. Department of Justice lawsuit states. “The communications they ... more

Jun 29, 2011 12:00 AM Expresso 15 Comments

“Grim.”That's what R.L. McNeeley called the findings of a new NAACP study on the status of African Americans in Milwaukee.Take, for example, some of these facts: Only 28% of Milwaukee's black families had two parents in 2000, down from 6.. more

Jun 22, 2011 8:06 PM Daily Dose

Need an alternative to expensive facials, cleansers, lotions and toners? Worried about chemical ingredients and their impact on your skin, health and environment? Whether you're looking to green your beauty routine or pamper your complexion on a .. more

Apr 14, 2011 6:40 PM Health & Wellness

Milwaukee’s The Scarring Party play the old-timey, tuba- and accordion-driven jazz and folk of the 1920s and ’30s—classic American music as re-imagined through the lens of Tom Waits records and haunted carnival rides. Although they&rsquo more

Jan 9, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

After graduating from Minneapolis College of Fine Art and Design in 1995, musician Mark Mallman immediately dove into a puzzling array of projects in the Twin Cities circuit. As a glam-rock-leaning songwriter, he spent half a decade more

Aug 14, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Following an alarming trend, the Packers will be wearing a patch advertising Bellin Health on their practice jerseys when camp opens this week. According to the Journal-Sentinel, Bellin Health has their hands in pretty much every pre-season activ.. more

Jul 29, 2010 2:02 PM More Sports

Of the third wave ska bands that reached mainstream success, they were one of the only pure products of the movement to achieve mainstream success. The Mighty Mighty Bosstones were a holdover from 1980s attempts at ska; No Doubt was a hoax. more

Jun 27, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

