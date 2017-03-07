African-American
The Souls of Black Folk (Restless Books), by W.E.B. Du Bois
Part sociology, part history, part poem, Du Bois’ 1903 essay collection, The Souls of Black Folk, influenced African American thought and action throughout the 20th century and remains relevant today, essayist Vann R. Newkirk II stresses in... more
Mar 7, 2017 1:11 PM David Luhrssen Books
ACLU Sues Milwaukee for MPD's Stop and Frisk Program
Well,this was a long time coming. This morning, the ACLU, ACLU of Wisconsin andCovington & Burling filed afederal class action suit alleging that the Milwaukee Police Department’sstop and frisk policy is unconstitutional. Sinceimplementing .. more
Feb 22, 2017 6:31 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 1 Comments
Home Movies/Out on Digital 9.1
It doesn’t match The Godfather or even The Godfather III, yet despite its cliché-ridden screenplay, Hoodlum (1997) has points in its favor. One: an interesting story concerning an illegal, lucrative African American lottery scheme in Depres... more
Aug 30, 2016 2:32 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Upcoming Gallery To Feature New Work From Artist Cbabi Bayoc'
Cbabi (pronounced kuh-bob-bi) Bayoc is anartist who has always known, and lived, his calling: creating art whichreflects his love of music and family. Hailing from East St. Louis, Cbabi Bayoc will be unveiling his most recent works, from a serie.. more
Jul 22, 2015 5:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Afro Fusion in Tosa
YollandeDeacon, owner of specialty foods company Afro Fusion Cuisine, will be opening arestaurant at 7237 W. North Ave. Irie Zulu will serve African and Jamaicandishes and serve as a production kitchen for her line of packaged seasoningsand sa.. more
Mar 13, 2015 8:06 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
'Preacher Man' Movie Screens on Saturday
Milwaukeemovie producer/director C.L. Woodson III's latest feature, Preacher Man ,may be cinema's first gospel comedy murder mystery. If not, it likely haslittle competition in its niche. The story of a young pastor's misadventuresseeking the .. more
Mar 12, 2015 7:09 PM Jamie Lee Rake Around MKE
Family Affair Expo (With a Touch of Soul)
It might not be the primary intention of the organizers of the Family Affair Expo to bring African-American nightlife to daylight hours. But so it does at the March 21 event, 9 a.m to 3 p.m. at Wisconsin State Fair Park’s Tommy G. Thompson Youth C.. more
Feb 27, 2015 4:18 PM Jamie Lee Rake Around MKE
Haiku Funeral
If the world is going to end on Dec. 21, Nightmare Painting—the third full-length album from former Racine bassist William Kopecky and Bulgarian dark master Dimitar Dimitrov—would be the perfect soundtrack. Dwelling in the deep more
Dec 20, 2012 4:46 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Charlie Christian
Before electrical amplification, the guitar was easily drowned out in orchestras or noisy nightclubs. Once players were able to plug in, guitars overtook pianos and saxophones as the lead instrument in popular music. Charlie more
Dec 20, 2012 4:45 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Louis Armstrong
Louis Armstrong was a prominent figure in American culture through his death in 1971, but many have argued that he was never as sharp as on the recordings he made in the late 1920s with the Hot Five and the Hot Seven more
Dec 20, 2012 4:43 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Bessie Smith
Bessie Smith didn’t make the first blues recordings, but she may have been the first authentic blues singer to record. The Complete Columbia Recordings, a 10-CD set, is the definitive documentary of the artist who awakened the more
Dec 20, 2012 4:42 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Theater of the Hood
What difficulties do Milwaukee performing artists of African American descent face in a city that ranks with the most segregated in America and harbors neighborhoods... more
Jul 27, 2011 12:00 AM John Schneider A&E Feature
Milwaukee Today: NAACP's Report on the City's African Americans
“Grim.” That's what R.L. McNeely called the findings of a new NAACP study on the status of African Americans in Milwaukee. Take, for example, some of these facts presented in “Milwaukee Today: An Occasional Report of the NAACP” by M... more
Jun 29, 2011 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments
Issue of the Week: New Berlin or Old Mississippi?
“The mayor, aldermen, plan commissioners and staff at DCD [the Department of Community Development] were aware that community opposition was based in part on race,” the U.S. Department of Justice lawsuit states. “The communications they ... more
Jun 29, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 15 Comments
Jun 22, 2011 8:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
DIY Facials
Need an alternative to expensive facials, cleansers, lotions and toners? Worried about chemical ingredients and their impact on your skin, health and environment? Whether you're looking to green your beauty routine or pamper your complexion on a .. more
Apr 14, 2011 6:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
The Scarring Party w/ Sleeping in the Aviary and Cartilage Party
Milwaukee’s The Scarring Party play the old-timey, tuba- and accordion-driven jazz and folk of the 1920s and ’30s—classic American music as re-imagined through the lens of Tom Waits records and haunted carnival rides. Although they&rsquo more
Jan 9, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Mark Mallman w/ Revision Text, Fable And The World Flat
After graduating from Minneapolis College of Fine Art and Design in 1995, musician Mark Mallman immediately dove into a puzzling array of projects in the Twin Cities circuit. As a glam-rock-leaning songwriter, he spent half a decade more
Aug 14, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Packers to wear advertising on practice jerseys
Following an alarming trend, the Packers will be wearing a patch advertising Bellin Health on their practice jerseys when camp opens this week. According to the Journal-Sentinel, Bellin Health has their hands in pretty much every pre-season activ.. more
Jul 29, 2010 2:02 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Less Than Jake
Of the third wave ska bands that reached mainstream success, they were one of the only pure products of the movement to achieve mainstream success. The Mighty Mighty Bosstones were a holdover from 1980s attempts at ska; No Doubt was a hoax. more
Jun 27, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee