African
City Guide 2014: Dining Guide
Reviews by Jeff Beutner (J.B.), Susan Harpt Grimes (S.H.G.), Lisa Kaiser (L.K.), David Luhrssen (D.L.), Kevin Lynch (K.L.), Selena Milewski (S.M.), Lora N,A&E Feature more
Apr 2, 2014 12:38 AM None - Do Not Delete A&E Feature
Bomba Estereo
Echoes of old Colombian rhythms can be heard within Bomba Estereo’s glow-stick electronica and synthetic beats. Elegancia’s tempos run from cool to fiery in colorfully textured dance club mixes. The Bogota-based group has more
Nov 21, 2012 3:47 PM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews
Memories of Hollywood Past
<p> Inevitably, the documentary <em>Something's Gonna Live</em> celebrates the survival of its subjects, the 80 and 90something artisans who toiled behind the camera in Hollywood's Golden Age. But Daniel Raim's film (out on DVD) also honors the .. more
Aug 16, 2012 3:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
TARP on Steroids
It had been a dark and stormy month of financialcollapse, culminating in an attempted power grab. Pushed by his fellow WallStreet Ponzi schemers, Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson—a former Goldman SachsCEO—was threatening Armageddon unles,Ne... more
Oct 30, 2009 12:00 AM David Sirota News Features 1 Comments
Oumar Sagna's Sindoolaa African Music Band
Musicians from both Kenya and Milwaukee make up Oumar Sagna’s Sindoolaa African Music Band, an ensemble that plays traditional African music tinted by world-spanning shades of reggae and salsa music. ,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 12, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Short Orders (Ethiopian Cottage)
Whilerecent months saw the closing of the African Hut, with its West Africanmenu, t What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.ex ,Dining Out more
Aug 13, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
The Favor
The Favor ,Today in Milwaukee more
May 20, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
An actually enjoyable Marquette game...
I have to say I was more than a little wary heading to the Bradley Center Friday night for the Marquette/Pitt game. My level of patience with the Golden Eagles had slowly been running out and I was afraid we'd be subject to yet another disappointi.. more
Feb 18, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Tribute to Martin Luther King Jr.
On t,News Features more
Jan 17, 2008 12:00 AM Louis Fortis News Features
Don’t Miss Kwanzaa
MaulanaKarenga, who established the Kwanzaa holiday in 1966 and currentlychairs the Nati chiquangue ,A&E Feature more
Dec 28, 2007 12:00 AM Yvonne Ochilo A&E Feature 8 Comments
Boris Doris ON THE TOWN
In Windhover Hall, the Federation of Alliances Francaises, having its annual convention in God Grew Tired of Us ,Boris + Doris on the town more
Nov 12, 2007 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE 3 Comments
Another Nas Album Title Controversy
Is this the beginning of a new annual tradition? Around thing time last year, Nas sparked a heated debate over the title of his then-upcoming December album, Hip Hop Is Dead. A year later, and the rapper is again courting controversy with the inte.. more
Oct 30, 2007 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music