RSS

African

dining.jpg.jpe

Reviews by Jeff Beutner (J.B.), Susan Harpt Grimes (S.H.G.), Lisa Kaiser (L.K.), David Luhrssen (D.L.), Kevin Lynch (K.L.), Selena Milewski (S.M.), Lora N,A&E Feature more

Apr 2, 2014 12:38 AM A&E Feature

vivoscene-bomba-estereo.jpg.jpe

Echoes of old Colombian rhythms can be heard within Bomba Estereo’s glow-stick electronica and synthetic beats. Elegancia’s tempos run from cool to fiery in colorfully textured dance club mixes. The Bogota-based group has more

Nov 21, 2012 3:47 PM Album Reviews

<p> Inevitably, the documentary <em>Something's Gonna Live</em> celebrates the survival of its subjects, the 80 and 90something artisans who toiled behind the camera in Hollywood's Golden Age. But Daniel Raim's film (out on DVD) also honors the .. more

Aug 16, 2012 3:10 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage8538.jpe

It had been a dark and stormy month of financialcollapse, culminating in an attempted power grab. Pushed by his fellow WallStreet Ponzi schemers, Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson—a former Goldman SachsCEO—was threatening Armageddon unles,Ne... more

Oct 30, 2009 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

blogimage3643.jpe

Musicians from both Kenya and Milwaukee make up Oumar Sagna’s Sindoolaa African Music Band, an ensemble that plays traditional African music tinted by world-spanning shades of reggae and salsa music. ,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 12, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

121859388148a24459c12bf.jpg.jpe

Whilerecent months saw the closing of the African Hut, with its West Africanmenu, t What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.ex ,Dining Out more

Aug 13, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage2173.jpe

The Favor ,Today in Milwaukee more

May 20, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

I have to say I was more than a little wary heading to the Bradley Center Friday night for the Marquette/Pitt game. My level of patience with the Golden Eagles had slowly been running out and I was afraid we'd be subject to yet another disappointi.. more

Feb 18, 2008 5:00 AM More Sports

blogimage558.jpe

On t,News Features more

Jan 17, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

blogimage325.jpe

MaulanaKarenga, who established the Kwanzaa holiday in 1966 and currentlychairs the Nati chiquangue ,A&E Feature more

Dec 28, 2007 12:00 AM A&E Feature 8 Comments

In Windhover Hall, the Federation of Alliances Francaises, having its annual convention in God Grew Tired of Us ,Boris + Doris on the town more

Nov 12, 2007 12:00 AM Around MKE 3 Comments

blogimage12.jpe

Is this the beginning of a new annual tradition? Around thing time last year, Nas sparked a heated debate over the title of his then-upcoming December album, Hip Hop Is Dead. A year later, and the rapper is again courting controversy with the inte.. more

Oct 30, 2007 4:00 AM On Music

SOCIAL UPDATES