Afro Fusion Cuisine
Afro Fusion Shares Tastes of Africa and Jamaica
Africa’s unique culinary traditions reflect the continent’s vast cultures and groups, and Milwaukee is fortunate to have several options to sample the savory stews, vegetable and meat dishes that comprise African cuisine. Among the latest i... more
Dec 20, 2016 1:42 PM Sheila Julson Eat/Drink
Taste of the World: A Global Dining Experience
Join the Shepherd Express on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 2-6 p.m. at American Serb Hall for our second annual Taste of the World, a sampling event celebrating Milwaukee’s ethnically diverse dining and entertainment scene. more
Nov 8, 2016 2:09 PM Lisa Kortebein Eat/Drink
Irie Zulu’s Menu Spans Africa and Jamaica
Yollande Deacon’s Irie Zulu aims to bring the joy and beauty of African and Jamaican cuisine to Wauwatosa, emphasizing locally sourced meat and produce. Deacon is also the creator of the Afro Fusion Cuisine spice brand, which makes regular ... more
Mar 22, 2016 2:18 PM Franklin K.R. Cline Dining Out
Taste of the World
Attend the Shepherd Express’ Taste of the World event to sample food from many continents and enjoy multicultural music and dance performances at American Serb Hall,2-6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 1. more
Oct 20, 2015 9:13 PM David Luhrssen Eat/Drink
Afro Fusion in Tosa
YollandeDeacon, owner of specialty foods company Afro Fusion Cuisine, will be opening arestaurant at 7237 W. North Ave. Irie Zulu will serve African and Jamaicandishes and serve as a production kitchen for her line of packaged seasoningsand sa.. more
Mar 13, 2015 8:06 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
An Introduction to Authentic African Cooking
Like many immigrants, Yollande Tchouapi Deacon was disappointed by how difficult it was to find her native cuisine in Milwaukee after she moved here in 2001. African restaurants were, and still are, a rarity in the city, and the more
Mar 18, 2013 4:47 PM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
