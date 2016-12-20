RSS

Afro Fusion Cuisine

Africa’s unique culinary traditions reflect the continent’s vast cultures and groups, and Milwaukee is fortunate to have several options to sample the savory stews, vegetable and meat dishes that comprise African cuisine. Among the latest i... more

Dec 20, 2016 1:42 PM Eat/Drink

Join the Shepherd Express on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 2-6 p.m. at American Serb Hall for our second annual Taste of the World, a sampling event celebrating Milwaukee’s ethnically diverse dining and entertainment scene. more

Nov 8, 2016 2:09 PM Eat/Drink

Yollande Deacon’s Irie Zulu aims to bring the joy and beauty of African and Jamaican cuisine to Wauwatosa, emphasizing locally sourced meat and produce. Deacon is also the creator of the Afro Fusion Cuisine spice brand, which makes regular ... more

Mar 22, 2016 2:18 PM Dining Out

Attend the Shepherd Express’ Taste of the World event to sample food from many continents and enjoy multicultural music and dance performances at American Serb Hall,2-6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 1. more

Oct 20, 2015 9:13 PM Eat/Drink

YollandeDeacon, owner of specialty foods company Afro Fusion Cuisine, will be opening arestaurant at 7237 W. North Ave. Irie Zulu will serve African and Jamaicandishes and serve as a production kitchen for her line of packaged seasoningsand sa.. more

Mar 13, 2015 8:06 PM Around MKE

Like many immigrants, Yollande Tchouapi Deacon was disappointed by how difficult it was to find her native cuisine in Milwaukee after she moved here in 2001. African restaurants were, and still are, a rarity in the city, and the more

Mar 18, 2013 4:47 PM Dining Preview

