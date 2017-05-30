Agatha Christie
Performing Arts Weekly: June 1-7, 2017
Village Playhouse’s annual One-Act Play Festival returns. Meanwhile, Sunset Playhouse, Waukesha Civic Theater and Memories Ballroom produce plays of their own, the Master Singers of Milwaukee sing o,Performing Arts Weekly more
May 30, 2017 2:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Comedy in Mystery with MURDER ON THE NILE
The hip psuedo-sorta-kinda-semi-post-modernist take in Hitchcock’s The 39 Steps that debuted on stage years ago is a clever fusion that both reveres the original work and enjoys a little bit of comedy at its expense. New York-based Aquila Th.. more
Oct 15, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
West Bend Murder Mystery Auditions
Agatha Christie might well have been one of the first novelists to adapt her own work for the stage. Her 1937 novel Death on the Nile served as the foundation for her script for the 1944 play Murder on the Nile. The story features her hero.. more
Aug 25, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Agatha: The Real Life of Agatha Christie (SelfMadeHero), by Anne Martinetti, Guillaume Lebeau and Alexandre Franc
Agatha Christie remains one of the world’s bestselling writers and her stories continue to play out on film and in television series. The authors of this colorfully illustrated graphic novel explore the links between life and fiction. more
May 3, 2016 1:02 PM David Luhrssen Books
Auditions for Murder
Early in a month populated by a couple of different murder mystery shows in the greater Milwaukee area, Hartland’s Lake Country Playhouse will be looking to cast for an upcoming production of the Agatha Christie mystery Witness for the Pro.. more
Jan 22, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Who Needs a Shopping Maul?
Ruthie bemoans the stress of the holiday mall experience and plugs exciting alternatives such as the LGBT Community Center’s Out-n-About event at the Milwaukee Repertory Theater on Dec. 10, Women’s Voices Milwaukee’s “Our Christmas Albu”... more
Dec 8, 2015 8:27 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Christie’s Suspense Stands the Test of Time
Sunset Playhouse opens its season with Agatha Christie’s enduring classic, The Mousetrap. Running continuously since its 1952 debut, this grandmother of all modern murder mysteries more
Sep 17, 2014 5:59 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Waukesha Civic’s ‘The Sound of Music’
Rodgers and Hammerstein’s final collaborative musical The Sound of Music continues to capture hearts young and old via Broadway, movies, live TV and theater showings. The stage musical version is particularly meaningful to Waukesha Civic Th... more
Sep 2, 2014 9:06 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Brand New Theater in Milwaukee
Umbrella Group Milwaukee, the city’s newest theater company, was founded in May by a handful of Milwaukee’s premier acting and directing talents: Bo Johnson, Libby Amato, Anna Figlesthaler, Matt Wickey, Jason Will and Erin Eggers. The organ... more
Jul 5, 2014 12:43 AM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Agatha Christie in Door County
ThePeninsula Players cleverly pairs itsvenue with a sharp script next week as it stages an adaptation of AgathaChristies’ And Then There Were None. The original novel isconsidered to be one of Christie’s greatest works. Ten people go to a dist.. more
Jul 2, 2014 4:45 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Film Clips: Mar. 28
Russell Crowe appears as the biblical figure Noah, a family man ordered in his visions to build an ark able to withstand an apocalyptic flood. While all around Noah humanity has fallen into a depraved state, he and his wife (Jennifer Connel... more
Mar 28, 2014 12:52 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Woody Allen on the Meaning of Life
An actor playing a playwright sits onstage trying to figure out a good ending for a play. And since this is Woody Allen, things get a little weird from there. Originally published in 1975, Woody Allen’s God came around the time of films lik... more
Jan 23, 2014 1:33 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Peninsula Players host Seminars in Fish Creek
A trip up to Door County can be a very, beautiful things. It is particularly beautiful with a working GPS . . . take the wrong turn and you're suddenly off in some beautiful field somewhere that pretty much looks like everywhere else inland o.. more
Jul 23, 2012 9:50 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
This Week in Milwaukee
Jeffrey Foucault w/ John Sieger @ Alterra on Prospect, 7 p.m. Whitewater singer-songwriter Jeffrey Foucault’s sixth and latest album, Cold Satellite, is a collaboration with poet Lisa Olstein,,This Week in Milwaukee more
Dec 9, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Birthday at the Boulevard
Out for a long walk one night, Mark Bucher kept going and going until he found himself on a bleak stretch of South Kinnickinnic Avenue, among the ruins of a once-thriving business district in an obscure corner of town called Bay View. It wa... more
Nov 24, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen A&E Feature
Enemy Star’s Dark Metal Pop
The artful fury of Kassy Gruszkowski’s voice, swooping and soaring like a Valkyrie chorus, is not the blunt instrument of a heavy metal screamer. In addition to performing in bands, Gruszkowski earned a music degree from UW-Parkside and san... more
Oct 5, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Local Music
Frankie Laine’s Amazing 70-Year Career
Question: Which vocal artist—male or female—has the most movie title songs to his or her credit? Answer: The late, great Frankie Laine. And not only did he sings the most, but his evocative, storytelling songs were also the best and most me... more
Apr 7, 2010 12:00 AM Richard G. Carter A&E Feature
Ingrid Michaelson
Folk-pop singer Ingrid Michaelson’s trajectory to stardom began when a music supervisor found her work on MySpace and placed several of Michaelson’s songs on “Grey’s Anatomy” and other shows. Then she was asked if she’d more
Oct 25, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Mystery Lover
By some accounts Agatha Christie was the best selling author of the last century and her murder mysteries have often been adopted into movies and television shows. “Agatha Christie: Mystery Lover’s Collection” is a nice sampler culling from .. more
Nov 16, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Dark Days for Modern Rock?
I’m in the early stages of organizing my best of 2008 list, and I’m struck by what a stellar year it’s been for just about every genre of music: indie-rock, soul, electronica, rap, Top 40, etc. I’m equally struck, though, by what a crappy year it’.. more
Oct 2, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music