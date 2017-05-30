RSS

Agatha Christie

Village Playhouse’s annual One-Act Play Festival returns. Meanwhile, Sunset Playhouse, Waukesha Civic Theater and Memories Ballroom produce plays of their own, the Master Singers of Milwaukee sing o,Performing Arts Weekly more

May 30, 2017 2:44 PM Performing Arts Weekly

The hip psuedo-sorta-kinda-semi-post-modernist take in Hitchcock’s The 39 Steps that debuted on stage years ago is a clever fusion that both reveres the original work and enjoys a little bit of comedy at its expense. New York-based Aquila Th.. more

Oct 15, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Agatha Christie might well have been one of the first novelists to adapt her own work for the stage. Her 1937 novel Death on the Nile served as the foundation for her script for the 1944 play Murder on the Nile. The story features her hero.. more

Aug 25, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Agatha Christie remains one of the world’s bestselling writers and her stories continue to play out on film and in television series. The authors of this colorfully illustrated graphic novel explore the links between life and fiction. more

May 3, 2016 1:02 PM Books

Early in a month populated by a couple of different murder mystery shows in the greater Milwaukee area, Hartland’s Lake Country Playhouse will be looking to cast for an upcoming production of the Agatha Christie mystery Witness for the Pro.. more

Jan 22, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

Ruthie bemoans the stress of the holiday mall experience and plugs exciting alternatives such as the LGBT Community Center’s Out-n-About event at the Milwaukee Repertory Theater on Dec. 10, Women’s Voices Milwaukee’s “Our Christmas Albu”... more

Dec 8, 2015 8:27 PM Hear Me Out

Sunset Playhouse opens its season with Agatha Christie’s enduring classic, The Mousetrap. Running continuously since its 1952 debut, this grandmother of all modern murder mysteries more

Sep 17, 2014 5:59 PM Theater

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s final collaborative musical The Sound of Music continues to capture hearts young and old via Broadway, movies, live TV and theater showings. The stage musical version is particularly meaningful to Waukesha Civic Th... more

Sep 2, 2014 9:06 PM Theater

Umbrella Group Milwaukee, the city’s newest theater company, was founded in May by a handful of Milwaukee’s premier acting and directing talents: Bo Johnson, Libby Amato, Anna Figlesthaler, Matt Wickey, Jason Will and Erin Eggers. The organ... more

Jul 5, 2014 12:43 AM Theater

ThePeninsula Players cleverly pairs itsvenue with a sharp script next week as it stages an adaptation of AgathaChristies’ And Then There Were None. The original novel isconsidered to be one of Christie’s greatest works. Ten people go to a dist.. more

Jul 2, 2014 4:45 AM Theater

Russell Crowe appears as the biblical figure Noah, a family man ordered in his visions to build an ark able to withstand an apocalyptic flood. While all around Noah humanity has fallen into a depraved state, he and his wife (Jennifer Connel... more

Mar 28, 2014 12:52 AM Film Clips

An actor playing a playwright sits onstage trying to figure out a good ending for a play. And since this is Woody Allen, things get a little weird from there. Originally published in 1975, Woody Allen’s God came around the time of films lik... more

Jan 23, 2014 1:33 AM Theater

  A trip up to Door County can be a very, beautiful things. It is particularly beautiful with a working GPS . . . take the wrong turn and you're suddenly off in some beautiful field somewhere that pretty much looks like everywhere else inland o.. more

Jul 23, 2012 9:50 AM Theater

Jeffrey Foucault w/ John Sieger @ Alterra on Prospect, 7 p.m. Whitewater singer-songwriter Jeffrey Foucault’s sixth and latest album, Cold Satellite, is a collaboration with poet Lisa Olstein,,This Week in Milwaukee more

Dec 9, 2010 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

Out for a long walk one night, Mark Bucher kept going and going until he found himself on a bleak stretch of South Kinnickinnic Avenue, among the ruins of a once-thriving business district in an obscure corner of town called Bay View. It wa... more

Nov 24, 2010 12:00 AM A&E Feature

The artful fury of Kassy Gruszkowski’s voice, swooping and soaring like a Valkyrie chorus, is not the blunt instrument of a heavy metal screamer. In addition to performing in bands, Gruszkowski earned a music degree from UW-Parkside and san... more

Oct 5, 2010 12:00 AM Local Music

Question: Which vocal artist—male or female—has the most movie title songs to his or her credit? Answer: The late, great Frankie Laine. And not only did he sings the most, but his evocative, storytelling songs were also the best and most me... more

Apr 7, 2010 12:00 AM A&E Feature

Folk-pop singer Ingrid Michaelson’s trajectory to stardom began when a music supervisor found her work on MySpace and placed several of Michaelson’s songs on “Grey’s Anatomy” and other shows. Then she was asked if she’d more

Oct 25, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

By some accounts Agatha Christie was the best selling author of the last century and her murder mysteries have often been adopted into movies and television shows. “Agatha Christie: Mystery Lover’s Collection” is a nice sampler culling from .. more

Nov 16, 2008 5:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

I’m in the early stages of organizing my best of 2008 list, and I’m struck by what a stellar year it’s been for just about every genre of music: indie-rock, soul, electronica, rap, Top 40, etc. I’m equally struck, though, by what a crappy year it’.. more

Oct 2, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

