FAMS Week Spotlights Milwaukee’s All-Ages Resources
It’s not easy being an underage musician in Milwaukee. WebsterX remembers whenhe was under 21 trying to book shows here. It was doable, the rapper says, but it tooka lot of extra time, energy and deal making to land those gigs. “I don’t wantany.. more
Sep 14, 2017 4:23 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Art/Music/Performance Night At The Quasimondo
Saturday, March 30th sees an eclectic mix of variety making it to the stage of the Quasi Mondo's space at The Fortress on 101 East Pleasant Street. Performances include Qausi Mondo itself, an act known only as "Friends With Bacon," Jessie Miller, .. more
Mar 28, 2013 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Violent Femmes Are Back, And They're Opening Summerfest
It ended with an argument over Wendy's. Milwaukee's Violent Femmes had been playing together for nearly 30 years, but that shared history wasn't enough to keep them together in the wake one of the fast-food giant's ad campaigns, which used the Fem.. more
Mar 26, 2013 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Impressions on a reading of Richard Kalinoski's FRONT ROOM
A sizable crowd showed-up at Next Act's space on South Water Street last night for a reading of a new drama by Richard Kalinoski--the author of Beast on the Moon . Just one day after the close of In Tandem Theatre's production of that show, Kalin.. more
Mar 26, 2013 1:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
World's Stage Auditions for a Milwaukee/New York musical project
The World's Stage Theatre is looking to cast for a musical that will be staged at In Tandem's Tenth Street Theatre May 22nd - 26th. The musical will then be staged the following month at The Cherry Lane Theatre in New York. It sounds like a very .. more
Mar 25, 2013 12:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
BCS No More: Playoffs start in 2014 (kinda)
There were plenty of holdouts (Nebraska being the most notable/vocal), but in the end they didn't stand in the way and the voice of the fans seems to have won.The 2014 college football season will feature a four-team playoff to decide the Nationa.. more
Jun 27, 2012 3:30 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
The Danglers
Cheap Trick isn’t the only band doing a multiple-night residency in Milwaukee this month. The local acid-rock trio The Danglers celebrates 13 years of fusing metal, punk, jazz and classical music with a three-night residency at the more
Feb 11, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Tiger Buy the Tail
As the people’s perennial political candidate for whatever office needsfilling, I d Three ministers and their wives, Presbyterian,Southern Baptist and a Methodist, are on a ,Art for Art's Sake more
Dec 9, 2009 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
Lynching in Milwaukee
As Robert Wells, author of This Is Milwaukee, explains it, on the night of Sept. 6, 1861, This Is Milwaukee ,Milwaukee Color more
Dec 9, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE 2 Comments
News of the Weird
In October, Poland’s Polskie Radio reported anend to the 18-month legal battle betw Jersey Journal ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Dec 9, 2009 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE 1 Comments
Condom Free for All
Health officials and other brave leaders withinMilwaukee Public Schools (MPS) have done a not ,Taking Liberties more
Dec 9, 2009 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 10 Comments
Strung Out w/ The Flatlanders, Pour Habit and Passenger
Its taken them a good 17 years, but Southern California’s Strung Out has been steadily, if slowly, growing an audience for their melodic blend of Bad Religion-esque punk and metal. This year the group released a new album, Agents of the Und... more
Oct 20, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Get Mamed In Elm Grove
The Sunset Playhouse in Elm Grove is getting set to start its new season. The opening show is a production of the Jerome Lawrence/ Robert Lee adaptation of the classic Patrick Dennis novel Auntie Mame. It’s the story of a young man who finds hims.. more
Jul 2, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Add Some Green to Your Red, White and Blue
For many Americans, the Fourth of July is all about getting outdoors with friends and family, slapping on some sunscreen, firing up the grill, consuming large amounts of chips and burgers and beer, and then loading on the bug spray in preparation .. more
Jul 2, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
Franchise Movies: Filling Screens in a Theater Near You
Recently, a Hollywood executive stated, “Anything that can’t be sold as a genre film or wasn’t conceived as a franchise is dead.” From the standpoint of an industry driven entirely by unrealistic projections of profit, with no concern about art, .. more
Jun 22, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
New Theatre Company to Open Three Shows Next Month
Just when I thought I had a handle on the summer theatre season, a new company announces a three-show summer season . . . with all three shows starting up NEXT MONTH. There’s very little into available about Youngblood . . . at least so far ... more
Jun 22, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Waiting for End of the World
The icecap is melting under the polar bears’ feet. The bees that pollinate the plants are disappearing and the bats that eat the bugs are dwindling. Enormous hurricanes have wreaked havoc on seacoasts and brush fires threaten cities. War and rumo.. more
Jun 21, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Vanity's Theatre's First Reading
It was a pleasant gathering of people in the lobby of the 10th Street Theatre. Hardly a huge crowd, but certainly more than enough of an audience to seem substantiala very personable introduction for the newly-formed Vanity Theatre Company. Peo.. more
Jun 21, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Loose Canon's HAMLET
Wisconsin’s Loose Canon Theatre Company has been around for a few years. (Evidently there’s one in Dublin that’s been around for quite a bit longer. And why not? It's a really clever name) According to the Wisconsin company’s profile, the local.. more
Jun 20, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
American Folklore Theatre Volunteer Opportunities
With theatre slowing down for theatre in Milwaukee, there are a number of possibilities opening up for theatre elsewhere. In anticipation of its June 17th season opening, American Folklore Theatre in Door County is putting out a call for volunteer.. more
May 18, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater