Agnes Zeidler

The mayorship of socialist Frank Zeidler (1948 to 1960) canbe all too easily taken as a sign of Milwaukee being a kind of post-war liberalMecca. The truth behind Zeidler’s reign, of course, is much more complicated.Indeed, Milwaukee’s hist.. more

Nov 22, 2016 4:26 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

Off the Cuff with Brett Kemnitz of The Coffee House, an organization that, since 1967, has been a nucleus of social activism and a performance space for acoustic musicians and poets. more

Apr 26, 2016 3:45 PM Off the Cuff

A self-described “re-imagined alcoholic” of five years and no stranger to despair, 49-year-old Mark Tuschel is examining sobriety and articulating his insights. The thesis of his successful book Living Sober Sucks is that “living drunk s more

Dec 20, 2010 12:00 AM Off the Cuff 2 Comments

