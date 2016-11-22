Agnes Zeidler
New Book Sheds Lights on the Conservative Movement in 1950s Milwaukee
The mayorship of socialist Frank Zeidler (1948 to 1960) canbe all too easily taken as a sign of Milwaukee being a kind of post-war liberalMecca. The truth behind Zeidler’s reign, of course, is much more complicated.Indeed, Milwaukee’s hist.. more
Nov 22, 2016 4:26 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
Brewing Camaraderie Since 1967
Off the Cuff with Brett Kemnitz of The Coffee House, an organization that, since 1967, has been a nucleus of social activism and a performance space for acoustic musicians and poets. more
Apr 26, 2016 3:45 PM Sheila Julson Off the Cuff
The Joy of Thinking (Not Drinking)
A self-described “re-imagined alcoholic” of five years and no stranger to despair, 49-year-old Mark Tuschel is examining sobriety and articulating his insights. The thesis of his successful book Living Sober Sucks is that “living drunk s more
Dec 20, 2010 12:00 AM John Schneider Off the Cuff 2 Comments