Ahab'S Ghost
Midwest Musicians Resist Trump with the 'Unpresidented' Protest Compilation
More than two dozen bands from Milwaukee and beyond contributed to the fiery anti-Trump compilation, Unpresidented. more
May 23, 2017 2:51 PM Shaye Graves Local Music
Ratt Trap w/ Steel Iron, Ahab’s Ghost and Uhtcearu @ Cactus Club March 4, 2017
Four varied Milwaukee bands proved that metal heads have a sense of humor about the music they love. more
Mar 6, 2017 12:54 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
R.I.P. Maidens
They should have been bigger. After putting out two strong EPs, 2010's Failures and 2011's Shallows, Milwaukee-based post-metal band Maidens are breaking up. Thankfully, they will be... more
Aug 29, 2012 12:00 AM Michael Carriere Local Music
