Ahab'S Ghost

More than two dozen bands from Milwaukee and beyond contributed to the fiery anti-Trump compilation, Unpresidented. more

May 23, 2017 2:51 PM Local Music

Four varied Milwaukee bands proved that metal heads have a sense of humor about the music they love. more

Mar 6, 2017 12:54 AM Concert Reviews

They should have been bigger. After putting out two strong EPs, 2010's Failures and 2011's Shallows, Milwaukee-based post-metal band Maidens are breaking up. Thankfully, they will be... more

Aug 29, 2012 12:00 AM Local Music

