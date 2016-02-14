Aida
AIDA in High School
Elton John and Tim Rice’s Aida ran on Broadway for a few years. Based on the Giuseppe Verdi opera of the same name, the musical is actually based on a children’s book adaptation of the story. It may have closed on broadway about a dozen years .. more
Feb 14, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Writing About Music
Music is a language of its own, but even many of us who speak it don’t actually understand the grammar, can’t read it or possess a limited vocabulary. Music Theory For Beginners puts the complex topic into an easily understood, illustrated ... more
Oct 27, 2015 7:57 PM David Luhrssen Books
Greendale's Cast Shines in 'Aida'
Elton John and Tim Rice's musical Aida receives a glossy staging this month in a solid production at Greendale Community Theatre. Erica Brown summons depth in the title role of an Ethiopian princess who must serve as a slave in Egypt. Jame... more
Jul 25, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
'Aida' Comes to Greendale Community Theatre
Elton John and Tim Rice's Aida, based on the original opera by Giuseppe Verdi, has met with tremendous success since its debut in 2000. The story of love and politics in ancient Egypt is... more
Jul 17, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Talking About Dogs
Holly Hughes' artistic trajectory is a bit difficult to chart. Best known for her connection to work that caused conservative types to question the National Endowment for the Arts, Hughes has been recognized for performance art that is deep... more
Jul 11, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Auditions for AIDA
Greendale Community Theatre is one of those inadvertent secrets of local theatre. Yes, the Greendale High School Auditorium gets quite a few people in for their shows, but many of these productions are remarkably polished projects, some of which.. more
Mar 24, 2012 10:38 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Reasons to Be Pretty
Renaissance Theaterworks opens its season with Reasons to Be Pretty , the final chapter in contemporary playwright Neil LaBute’s thematic trilogy about society’s obsession with physical appearance. Having debuted in New York in 2008 more
Oct 13, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
September 24 - September 30
%uFFFD Friday, Sept. 25%uFFFD Donnis w/ DJ Benzi @ Hot Water/Wherehouse, 10 p.m. ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Sep 23, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee