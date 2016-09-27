Aids Walk Wisconsin
Sex, Drugs, Rockin’ & Rollin’
Ruthie answers a question from a reader looking to learn more about PrEP. Exciting upcoming events include Make & Take Stencil Workshop with Jeremy Novy at The Waxwing, Sept. 29; and OUTSpoken! LGBTQ Storytelling at Sidetrack Video Bar, Oct... more
Sep 27, 2016 2:21 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Let’s Get Artsy Fartsy!
Ruthie answers a question from a reader wondering about proper etiquette for buying and receiving drinks from friends. Exciting upcoming events include Milwaukee Fashion Week at VUE Ballroom/Hyatt Regency Milwaukee, Sept. 22-24; Art Pop 201... more
Sep 20, 2016 2:35 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
The Point to Host First Annual Halloween Bash
Looking for something to do this Halloween?The Point, a new event venue in Walker's Point, in partnership with the Shepherd Express, will be hosting their first annual Halloween Bash on October 31st. The event will feature a costume contest with .. more
Oct 21, 2015 3:12 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Color Me Rainbow Bright
Ruthie discusses the significance of PrideFest and plugs other exciting events including the Big Gay 5K at Veterans park on June 4, the Shepherd Express’ Street Eats Wars at The Backyard on June 4 and Bay View Gallery Night on June 5. more
Jun 2, 2015 9:50 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Boris and Doris on the Town
It’s a Wrap: Two Milwaukee icons, filmmaker John Ridley and musician/producer Jerry Harrison, were in town to showcase their latest works during the ever-expanding Milwaukee Film Festival. Ridley’s darkly rollicking Jimi: All Is by My Side ... more
Oct 14, 2014 12:43 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Project Runway’s Tim Gunn on AIDS Walk Wisconsin
AIDS WalkWisconsin will celebrate its 25th anniversary with a very special honorarychair—TimGunn, ProjectRunway’s mentorextraordinaire. TimGunn’s a busy man. He’s promoting PR’s 13th season, just completed a manuscripton his life as an ed.. more
Oct 2, 2014 8:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
New Month, New Attitude
It’s hard to believe it’s September already, but that still means good times with good friends and plenty of good weather lie ahead. After all, Mother Nature owes us one more
Sep 2, 2014 3:31 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Fashion Fever Heats Up Wisconsin
I’ve always been considered one of Wisconsin’s top fashionistas. OK, well, I’m a top fashion diva in West Allis. Cudahy? How about my trailer park? Regardless of where I strut my insatiable stuff, fashion comes naturally to me. From my feat... more
Aug 18, 2014 1:22 AM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Issue of the Week: Walking For AIDS Patients
Recent medical breakthroughs have increased the life expectancy and quality of life for patients with HIV and AIDS, but the epidemic is far from over. New HIV infections in Wisconsin are up 19% this year, and those patients... more
Oct 3, 2012 3:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Michels Living 'Large' at Folliard Gallery
“Life Lived Large,” through June 30 at Tory Folliard Gallery in the Third Ward, features a feast of paintings and sculptures by Wisconsin's Lon Michels, who arrived June 2, supported by a pre-exhibition documentary film detailing his sear more
Jun 19, 2012 12:00 AM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts
No Surprise Here: Walker Appointee Covers for Walker
<p> How desperate is Scott Walker?<br /><br />So desperate that his appointee has created a <a href=\"http://wispolitics.com/1006/120510_MH_Revenue_Projection.pdf\" target=\"_blank\">wholly laughable budget memo</a> claiming that Walker\'s way is .. more
May 11, 2012 3:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Indian Summer Festival
Among the youngest of Milwaukee’s ethnic festivals at the Summerfest grounds, the Indian Summer Festival marks the beginning of fall while celebrating Wisconsin’s American-Indian heritage. In addition to the expected music, dance and cultur... more
Sep 12, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
TriBeCaStan
When John Kruth lived in Milwaukee, he had little trouble finding a few musicians whose wide-ranging tastes in ethnic music and rock matched his own. Back home in New York City, however, Kruth found musical soul mates on nearly every corner... more
May 3, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
AIDS Walk Wisconsin, 20 Years On
Bill Keeton of the AIDS Resource Centerof Wisconsin said that AIDS prevention campaigns r Formore information on AIDS Walk Wisconsin,visit aidswalkwis.org. ,Cover Story more
Oct 7, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE 3 Comments