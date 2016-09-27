RSS

Aids Walk Wisconsin

Ruthie answers a question from a reader looking to learn more about PrEP. Exciting upcoming events include Make & Take Stencil Workshop with Jeremy Novy at The Waxwing, Sept. 29; and OUTSpoken! LGBTQ Storytelling at Sidetrack Video Bar, Oct... more

Sep 27, 2016 2:21 PM Dear Ruthie

Ruthie answers a question from a reader wondering about proper etiquette for buying and receiving drinks from friends. Exciting upcoming events include Milwaukee Fashion Week at VUE Ballroom/Hyatt Regency Milwaukee, Sept. 22-24; Art Pop 201... more

Sep 20, 2016 2:35 PM Dear Ruthie

Looking for something to do this Halloween?The Point, a new event venue in Walker's Point, in partnership with the Shepherd Express, will be hosting their first annual Halloween Bash on October 31st.  The event will feature a costume contest with .. more

Oct 21, 2015 3:12 PM Sponsored Content

Ruthie discusses the significance of PrideFest and plugs other exciting events including the Big Gay 5K at Veterans park on June 4, the Shepherd Express’ Street Eats Wars at The Backyard on June 4 and Bay View Gallery Night on June 5. more

Jun 2, 2015 9:50 PM Hear Me Out

It’s a Wrap: Two Milwaukee icons, filmmaker John Ridley and musician/producer Jerry Harrison, were in town to showcase their latest works during the ever-expanding Milwaukee Film Festival. Ridley’s darkly rollicking Jimi: All Is by My Side ... more

Oct 14, 2014 12:43 AM Around MKE

AIDS WalkWisconsin will celebrate its 25th anniversary with a very special honorarychair—TimGunn, ProjectRunway’s mentorextraordinaire. TimGunn’s a busy man. He’s promoting PR’s 13th season, just completed a manuscripton his life as an ed.. more

Oct 2, 2014 8:23 PM Daily Dose

It’s hard to believe it’s September already, but that still means good times with good friends and plenty of good weather lie ahead. After all, Mother Nature owes us one more

Sep 2, 2014 3:31 PM Hear Me Out

I’ve always been considered one of Wisconsin’s top fashionistas. OK, well, I’m a top fashion diva in West Allis. Cudahy? How about my trailer park? Regardless of where I strut my insatiable stuff, fashion comes naturally to me. From my feat... more

Aug 18, 2014 1:22 AM Hear Me Out

Recent medical breakthroughs have increased the life expectancy and quality of life for patients with HIV and AIDS, but the epidemic is far from over. New HIV infections in Wisconsin are up 19% this year, and those patients... more

Oct 3, 2012 3:52 PM Expresso

“Life Lived Large,” through June 30 at Tory Folliard Gallery in the Third Ward, features a feast of paintings and sculptures by Wisconsin's Lon Michels, who arrived June 2, supported by a pre-exhibition documentary film detailing his sear more

Jun 19, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

May 11, 2012 3:59 PM Daily Dose

Among the youngest of Milwaukee’s ethnic festivals at the Summerfest grounds, the Indian Summer Festival marks the beginning of fall while celebrating Wisconsin’s American-Indian heritage. In addition to the expected music, dance and cultur... more

Sep 12, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

When John Kruth lived in Milwaukee, he had little trouble finding a few musicians whose wide-ranging tastes in ethnic music and rock matched his own. Back home in New York City, however, Kruth found musical soul mates on nearly every corner... more

May 3, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Bill Keeton of the AIDS Resource Centerof Wisconsin said that AIDS prevention campaigns r Formore information on AIDS Walk Wisconsin,visit aidswalkwis.org. ,Cover Story more

Oct 7, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE 3 Comments

