RSS

Aig

rugby.jpg.jpe

Wisconsin’s high-profile professional sports teams may get the most attention from fans and the media. But the city’s amateur rugby matches are where the real action is more

Aug 28, 2013 12:49 AM News Features

Enough time has passed that it's probably safe to declare the American Folklore  Theatre's musical Guys & Does a lasting hit. As north woods-based stage shows about deer hunting go, it has a few years before it can reach the kind of status achie.. more

Dec 3, 2010 9:47 AM Theater

There’s very little that can be said about King Lear that hasn’t already been said. The 400 year-old Shakespearian drama gets a fresh glance courtesy of one-weekend theatre company Theatre Gigante. Company co-founders Isabelle Kralj and Mark An.. more

Oct 18, 2010 1:03 AM Theater

Filmmaker Ross McElwee awakened to a strange dream of immense prehistoric plants, the air humid with their heat. He decided the leaves were tobacco; his wife added that the dream meant he missed his Southern home, especially those old tobacco fie.. more

Sep 26, 2010 12:47 PM I Hate Hollywood

Despite its puerile presentation, complete with blood-splattered videogame graphics and stentorian narration (“Caligula was the poster boy for sociopaths the world over”), the History Channel series “Ancients Behaving Badly” manages to show how .. more

May 12, 2010 1:52 PM I Hate Hollywood

While the leaders of the world's largest economies debate stimulus and regulation in Londo © 2009 Creators Syndicate Inc. ,News Features more

Apr 8, 2009 12:00 AM News Features

Having long flattered themselvesas “masters of the universe,” the creative financiers of Wall Streetand London are today exposed as grifters rather than geniuses. Theirproud claim that soc,News Features more

Mar 25, 2009 12:00 AM News Features

It takes a lot for us to startfeeling sorry for high-flying financial executives who, lef The New York Times, ,Taking Liberties more

Mar 25, 2009 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 3 Comments

It is not an oversimplification to state that this financial crisis began, both in time that ,Left and Right more

Mar 17, 2009 12:00 AM News Features 4 Comments

blogimage5322.jpe

The 10 Worst Corporations of 2008 “Wecan’t let little countries Newsweek ,None more

Jan 28, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE 14 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES