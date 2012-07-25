Air Conditioning
EarthTalk: Air Conditioning Alternatives
Dear EarthTalk: Has an alternative to air conditioning to keep rooms cool been invented that... more
Jul 25, 2012 12:00 AM Doug Moss, Roddy Scheer News Features 3 Comments
Save Money With These 10 Easy Eco-Tips
Many people are trying to incorporate more eco-friendly habits into their lives that promise to have a positive impact on the environment, and on their pocketbooks too. But how much are we talking about? Here are some examples to help p.. more
Feb 25, 2011 6:57 PM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
Use Less Air Conditioning with these Tips
Aug 2, 2010 7:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
EarthTalk
Dear EarthTalk: Summer’sgoing to be a scorcher this year, and I’d like to know how I can keepcool indoors without running my energy-hogging air conditioners all thetime. Any tips? —John McGovern EarthTalk: According to HarveySachs of the nonprof... more
Jun 25, 2008 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete News Features