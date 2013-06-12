Air Guitar Showdown
King Lear Indiegogo Fundraising with Alchemist
The Alchemist Theatre is staging its production of King Lear this summer . . . one of many Shakespearings going on in Wisconsin this summer . . . and oddly enough, one of the few to be staged under a roof. Alchemist's cozy indoor space has hos.. more
Jun 12, 2013 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Joseph in July at Off the Wall
Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat has been produced about as much as one might expect from something that was written by Webber and Rice. Like any musical that's been around for a while, ti can be rea.. more
Jun 6, 2013 5:01 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Goofy as it may sound, the popularity of the U.S. Air Guitar Championships has led to competitions like the Milwaukee Air Guitar Showdown, now in its third year, popping up all over the country. It’s easy enough to understand the appeal: Th... more
Dec 26, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee
@ Circle-A Café, 8 p.m. DannyPrice looks and sings like a sailor who just received leave from a shipof the damned. When he sings, his face expresses intense concern, asif he is feeling all of the pain of those he sings about.,This Week in M... more
Dec 23, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee