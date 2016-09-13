Air Guitar
Sat. Nite Duets Put Themselves Out There
The latest release from Milwaukee indie heroes Sat. Nite Duets captures their evolving thoughts on being in a band. more
Sep 13, 2016 2:55 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Kick Back With The New Sat. Nite Duets Single, "TAFKA Salieri"
Milwaukee indie-rock mainstays Sat. Nite Duets have announced they'll release a new album with the awesomely apt title Air Guitar this fall. Ahead of its Sept. 16 release, the group has posted a new single from the record, and it's one of the most.. more
Jun 28, 2016 2:39 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
I’m Not a Pilot w/ Ikarus Down
Unlike most pop-rock quartets, Milwaukee’s I’m Not A Pilot eschews guitars entirely, instead filling the space with singer-songwriter Mark Glatzel’s piano, as well as cello, courtesy of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s Peter Thom more
Nov 12, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Dec 21, 2007 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee 5 Comments