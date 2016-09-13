RSS

Air Guitar

satnite.jpg.jpe

The latest release from Milwaukee indie heroes Sat. Nite Duets captures their evolving thoughts on being in a band. more

Sep 13, 2016 2:55 PM Music Feature

duets.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee indie-rock mainstays Sat. Nite Duets have announced they'll release a new album with the awesomely apt title Air Guitar this fall. Ahead of its Sept. 16 release, the group has posted a new single from the record, and it's one of the most.. more

Jun 28, 2016 2:39 PM On Music

blogimage12913.jpe

Unlike most pop-rock quartets, Milwaukee’s I’m Not A Pilot eschews guitars entirely, instead filling the space with singer-songwriter Mark Glatzel’s piano, as well as cello, courtesy of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s Peter Thom more

Nov 12, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage288.jpe

As goofy as it sounds, with the popularity of the U.S. Air Guitar Championships, compe and ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Dec 21, 2007 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee 5 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES