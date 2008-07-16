Air Jordan Shoes
Bingo Buck
The Brewers had found a way to avoid sweeping the Braves, but were fixin’ to sweep the ‘Stros, when the Observers found their way to a local establishment for a couple of cold ones on a sunny May 30. Frank: Hey, Artie, did you notice the nice s... more
Jul 16, 2008 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports 1 Comments
Good Eating
A prominent chef once wrote, “Ifyou're going to kill the animal, it seems only polite to use the wholething,” and recently restaurants specializing in such “nose-to-tail”cuisine have opened in several cities, according to a May report inToron... more
Jun 25, 2008 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Juiceboxxx Canceled
We regret to inform you that Juiceboxxx has canceled his performance at the Cascio Groove Garage, originally scheduled for Thursday, July 3rd. No further is available at this time.,Summerfest Updates more
Jun 25, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Concert Reviews 1 Comments
The Summer Soulstice Festival @ North Avenue
The SummerSoulstice Festival @ North Avenue 12 AngryMonths ,Concert Reviews more
Jun 25, 2008 12:00 AM Alex Rewey Concert Reviews
Jeffery Deaver
Suspense novelist Jeffery Deaver returns to one of his favorite creations in his latest n The Broken Window ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jun 24, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Damage to U.S. Credibility
Thelast 7-1/2 years have brought me horror and heartache, as I've seen my countryturn from its good principles of humanity, and jeopardize the safety of us allin its escalation of the war mentality. When the Soviet Union fell,Letters more
Jun 24, 2008 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete News Features 1 Comments
Dax Riggs
Dax Riggs’ previous band, Deadboy & the Elephantmen, might have garnered more attention had it not been recorded during the reign of The White Stripes, a much higher-profile band that played simi,Today in Milwaukee more
Jun 21, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Black Angels
Lest there be any question about The Black Angels’ love for the Velvet Underground, Directions to See a Ghost ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jun 21, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Grand Parade
Reverence for Genesis' early Peter Gabriel output is so great that there are no less than a half dozen Genesis cover bands that limit themselves to the band's prog-rock material. Some of these bands, like ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jun 21, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Twista
Last time Twista was slated to play a V100.7-sponsored event, filling in at the last minute for a snowbound Soulja Boy at December’s Holiday Jam, Twista himself was a no-show, and promoters gave no e,Today in Milwaukee more
Jun 19, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Kenny Wayne Shepherd and the Art of Blues
It’snot hard to get Kenny Wayne Shepherd to talk about cars, especially the HotRod ,Music Feature more
Jun 18, 2008 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Music Feature
Broad Comedy
Eventhough sketch comedy can be perilously inconsistent, there’s something v Broadminded: Now in 3-D! ,Theater more
Jun 18, 2008 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Elusive Meanings
"Areyou angry or are you boring?" asks one of the pieces included in the new&l The Alcoholic, ,Art more
Jun 18, 2008 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Visual Arts
Brewers vs. Blue Jays
The Milwaukee Brewers continue their series against the Toronto Blue Jays tonight with a 7:05 p.m. game at Miller Park.,Today in Milwaukee more
Jun 17, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Falling Short (The Fall)
Tenyears ago I described Tarsem’s feature debut as a director, The Cell ,Film more
Jun 15, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews 1 Comments
Short Orders (Hog Master)
Withthe 105th anniversary of Harley-Davidson barreling down on Milwaukeethis summer, plus the opening of the motor company’s museum, thirstyminds turn to thoughts of the best beverage for the season. Fortunately, a Milwaukee importer,... more
Jun 11, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Short Order
Fueling the Food Frenzy
The factthat restaurant serving sizes have grown dramatically in the last fewdecades is no secret; it’s as plain to see as the nation’s expandingwaistline. Yet despite the steady chastisement from doctors, dietitiansand documentarians, the Americ... more
Jun 11, 2008 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Dining Preview
Marc Ballini & Ethan Keller
Two unflappably laidback local singer-songwriters, Marc Ballini (the winner of the 2006 S Shepherd Express ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jun 10, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Daniel C. Maguire
Daniel C. Maguire, a professor of moral theological ethics at Marquette University, speak Whose Church? ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jun 10, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Evan Chrisitan
Evan Christian’s commitment to mastering the flamenco guitar is so great that he moved to Spain to study the craft. That’s not to say that his playing is completely grounded in tradition, thoug,Today in Milwaukee more
Jun 9, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee