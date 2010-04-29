Air Pollution
Lawn Mowing: Gas, Electric, Manual or Automatic?
Mowing your lawn for one hour with a gasoline-powered lawn mower causes more air pollution than driving an automobile from Milwaukee to Chicago! Who knew? The EPA estimates that gas lawnmower emissions account for 7% percent of southeast Wis.. more
Apr 29, 2010 6:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
Cue The Laughs
As I write this, local funny guys Patrick Schmitz and Dave Bogan are only a little over an hour away from their next Game Show Night at the Alchemist Theatre. The strange mix of comedy and game show-like social dynamics sounds like fun. And if.. more
Mar 24, 2010 11:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Jan. 22 - Jan. 28
Trampled by Turtles @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m. Bluegrassthrives on dynamism—part of its thrill is seeing musicians gleefullyblitz through complex chord changes and solos w,This Week in Milwaukee more
Jan 23, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
A Foul Notion
In November, the GreatAmerican Insurance Co., based in Cincinnati, sought a declaration infederal court in Houston that it was not liable to pay the deathbenefits from a 2007 office fire because the t,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Jan 7, 2009 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE