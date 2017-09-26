Airo Kwil
Bo & Airo Go Hard
For the aggressive Milwaukee live rap duo Bo & Airo, hip-hop is a full-body experience. more
Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Bo & Airo Make Themselves Heard in Their "Sirens" Video
Some projects just name themselves. When rapper/bassist Bo Triplex partnered with rapper/drummer Airo Kwil for a new project, there wasn't much debate about what their moniker would be. As Bo & Airo, the two make rowdy, funk-heavy rap-rock with sh.. more
Feb 24, 2017 7:09 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Milwaukee Hip-Hop Round-Up: Reggie Bonds, Queen Tut, Airo Kwil, Ju Preach, Kane The Rapper
A quick personal note: I've been out of the country this month, and I can't say how heartbreaking and surreal it was following the Sherman Park news from abroad. It's during times of crisis and turmoil that rap music is needed the most—when words .. more
Aug 18, 2016 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Local Coverage @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Milwaukee Record's second Local Coverage concert often felt like a friendly competition to see which act could stretch themselves the furthest. more
Jan 18, 2016 9:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Rapper Airo Kwil Presents ‘A Study in Paradox’
Airo Kwil’s debut full length plays like hip-hop, but it has the feel and texture of an indie-rock album. more
Apr 14, 2015 7:09 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
