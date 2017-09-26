RSS

Airo Kwil

For the aggressive Milwaukee live rap duo Bo & Airo, hip-hop is a full-body experience. more

Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Music Feature

Some projects just name themselves. When rapper/bassist Bo Triplex partnered with rapper/drummer Airo Kwil for a new project, there wasn't much debate about what their moniker would be. As Bo & Airo, the two make rowdy, funk-heavy rap-rock with sh.. more

Feb 24, 2017 7:09 PM On Music

A quick personal note: I've been out of the country this month, and I can't say how heartbreaking and surreal it was following the Sherman Park news from abroad. It's during times of crisis and turmoil that rap music is needed the most—when words .. more

Aug 18, 2016 3:00 PM On Music

Photo credit: Benjamin Wick

Milwaukee Record's second Local Coverage concert often felt like a friendly competition to see which act could stretch themselves the furthest. more

Jan 18, 2016 9:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

Photo Credit: Pj Moody

Airo Kwil’s debut full length plays like hip-hop, but it has the feel and texture of an indie-rock album. more

Apr 14, 2015 7:09 PM Local Music

A troubled neighborhood as America entered World War I, Bay View numbered many Italian residents facing ethnic discrimination and zealous Protestant missionaries bent on converting them. They also included a circle of anarchists determined ... more

Jan 10, 2011 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

In the debate over federal health care reform—as well as the future of BadgerCare—most have focused on the expansion of access to affordable health insurance.But what good is insurance if patients can’t see a doctor?Enter the federal more

Nov 24, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE 1 Comments

