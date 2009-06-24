Aisha Motlani

RSS

Situated directly across the street from Millennium Park, the Art Institute of Chicago's recently completed Modern Wing is as shiny and new as a freshly minted coin. Yet for all its glacial sparkle and liquid lightness, the building's most ... more

Jun 24, 2009 12:00 AM A&E Feature

At the risk of sounding like a brainwashed acolyte of social networking sites, I recommend Sex, Drugs and Cocoa Puffs ,Books more

Jun 23, 2009 12:00 AM Books

We've all come across them, in the headlines or in person: activists whose passion for a c Below Zero ,Books more

Jun 16, 2009 12:00 AM Books

Many a memorable children's tale takes place on a rainy afternoon. If it weren't for the c The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe ,Books more

Jun 9, 2009 12:00 AM Books

Whether it's over canapés and cocktails, cross-legged by a campfire or at a child's bedsid The New Yorker ,Books more

Jun 2, 2009 12:00 AM Books

Two soon-to-close exhibitions at Villa Terrace and Milwaukee Art Museum enhance the obsess Mirage ,Art more

May 26, 2009 12:00 AM Visual Arts 2 Comments

"She may not be everyone's cup of tea," admits one of Jen Lancaster's ardent onl Bitter Is the New Black ,Books more

May 25, 2009 12:00 AM Books

Earlier this year Ticketmaster, the world's largest ticket broker, and Live Nation, the wo Chicago Tribune ,Books more

May 21, 2009 12:00 AM Books

Liz Diller, co-founder of New York architecture firm Diller Scofidio Renfro, recently made a number of visits to UW-Milwaukee's School of Architecture and Urban Planning (SARUP) to address students of the Urban Edge Studio headed by new f... more

May 12, 2009 12:00 AM Visual Arts

In today's Facebook and blog-defined age, it appears vanity is less a reproachable vice th Shack ,A&E Feature more

May 6, 2009 12:00 AM A&E Feature 1 Comments

The challenges facing brick-and-mortar bookstores represent the diminishing analog way of For information on events at Boswell and Next Chapter, visit www.boswellbooks.com and www. ,Cover Story more

Apr 29, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE

In the 21st century the term "landscape" has largely outgrown the classical contrivances and picturesque notions of the past. Nevertheless, an exhibit at UW-Milwaukee's School of Architecture and Urban Planning shows that alongside the sign... more

Apr 28, 2009 12:00 AM Visual Arts

Centuries have passed since the Roman Catholic Church held inordinate power over the heart The Purple Culture ,Theater more

Apr 28, 2009 12:00 AM Books

  Theterm “community leader” has gained added respect since Barack Obama’spre,Off the Cuff more

Apr 22, 2009 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

Despite the prevailing notion that Alzheimer's only affects those of an advanced age, hund The Story of Forgetting ,Books more

Apr 13, 2009 12:00 AM Books

The use of multiple narratives has a history reaching back to the European epistolary work Mudbound ,Books more

Mar 23, 2009 12:00 AM Books

Call me a contrarian, but when I perceive mass movement in one direction I usually gravita The Wild One ,Art more

Mar 17, 2009 12:00 AM Visual Arts 2 Comments

John Gay's The Beggar's Opera has received numerous updates. Theatre Gigante's version of The Beggar's Opera ,Theater more

Mar 17, 2009 12:00 AM Theater

Jane Austen remains one of the best-loved authors in the English language. Her novels poss Confessions of a Jane Austen Addict ,Books more

Mar 15, 2009 12:00 AM Books

Can young people today get as angry and outspoken about social inequity as they did in the Voices of the Chicago Eight: A Generation on Trial ,Books more

Mar 10, 2009 12:00 AM Books 2 Comments

