Aisha Motlani
Art Institute of Chicago’s Modern Wing Takes Flight
Situated directly across the street from Millennium Park, the Art Institute of Chicago's recently completed Modern Wing is as shiny and new as a freshly minted coin. Yet for all its glacial sparkle and liquid lightness, the building's most ... more
Jun 24, 2009 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani A&E Feature
The Curious Chuck Klosterman
At the risk of sounding like a brainwashed acolyte of social networking sites, I recommend Sex, Drugs and Cocoa Puffs ,Books more
Jun 23, 2009 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Books
C.J. Box’s Hot New Thriller, “Below Zero”
We've all come across them, in the headlines or in person: activists whose passion for a c Below Zero ,Books more
Jun 16, 2009 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Books
Snickeyfritz, Roawr! Will Delight Little Ones
Many a memorable children's tale takes place on a rainy afternoon. If it weren't for the c The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe ,Books more
Jun 9, 2009 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Books
The Moth in Milwaukee
Whether it's over canapés and cocktails, cross-legged by a campfire or at a child's bedsid The New Yorker ,Books more
Jun 2, 2009 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Books
Commitment to Craft
Two soon-to-close exhibitions at Villa Terrace and Milwaukee Art Museum enhance the obsess Mirage ,Art more
May 26, 2009 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Visual Arts 2 Comments
Bitter in Plaid
"She may not be everyone's cup of tea," admits one of Jen Lancaster's ardent onl Bitter Is the New Black ,Books more
May 25, 2009 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Books
Musical Monopoly
Earlier this year Ticketmaster, the world's largest ticket broker, and Live Nation, the wo Chicago Tribune ,Books more
May 21, 2009 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Books
Here Today, Gone Tomorrow
Liz Diller, co-founder of New York architecture firm Diller Scofidio Renfro, recently made a number of visits to UW-Milwaukee's School of Architecture and Urban Planning (SARUP) to address students of the Urban Edge Studio headed by new f... more
May 12, 2009 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Visual Arts
Self-Publishing Success
In today's Facebook and blog-defined age, it appears vanity is less a reproachable vice th Shack ,A&E Feature more
May 6, 2009 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani A&E Feature 1 Comments
Turning a New Leaf
The challenges facing brick-and-mortar bookstores represent the diminishing analog way of For information on events at Boswell and Next Chapter, visit www.boswellbooks.com and www. ,Cover Story more
Apr 29, 2009 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Around MKE
Lay of the Land
In the 21st century the term "landscape" has largely outgrown the classical contrivances and picturesque notions of the past. Nevertheless, an exhibit at UW-Milwaukee's School of Architecture and Urban Planning shows that alongside the sign... more
Apr 28, 2009 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Visual Arts
Purple Predators
Centuries have passed since the Roman Catholic Church held inordinate power over the heart The Purple Culture ,Theater more
Apr 28, 2009 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Books
Youth Leaders
Theterm “community leader” has gained added respect since Barack Obama’spre,Off the Cuff more
Apr 22, 2009 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Off the Cuff
The Land of Forgetting
Despite the prevailing notion that Alzheimer's only affects those of an advanced age, hund The Story of Forgetting ,Books more
Apr 13, 2009 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Books
Many Points of View
The use of multiple narratives has a history reaching back to the European epistolary work Mudbound ,Books more
Mar 23, 2009 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Books
Apathy’s Ugly Twin
Call me a contrarian, but when I perceive mass movement in one direction I usually gravita The Wild One ,Art more
Mar 17, 2009 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Visual Arts 2 Comments
Financial Predators
John Gay's The Beggar's Opera has received numerous updates. Theatre Gigante's version of The Beggar's Opera ,Theater more
Mar 17, 2009 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Theater
Austen’s Powers
Jane Austen remains one of the best-loved authors in the English language. Her novels poss Confessions of a Jane Austen Addict ,Books more
Mar 15, 2009 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Books
Generation on Trial
Can young people today get as angry and outspoken about social inequity as they did in the Voices of the Chicago Eight: A Generation on Trial ,Books more
Mar 10, 2009 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Books 2 Comments