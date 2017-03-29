RSS

Aj Bombers

millerpark1.jpg.jpe

Today the Brewers unveiled the extensive renovations to Miller Park's food and beverage offerings. The upgrade is the largest project undertaken in the stadium since opening in 2001 and was funded entirely by the Brewers ownership and Delaw... more

Mar 29, 2017 5:01 PM Brew City Booze 4 Comments

diningoutmoxie.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee has recently seen several great new restaurant openings—including Moxie, Third Coast Provisions and matador Taco + Tequila Bar—as well as the expansion of both local and national chains such as AJ Bomber, Smoke Shack, Holey Moley ... more

Dec 27, 2016 1:31 PM Dining Out

goodkindbcb.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee is a meat and potatoes town, with burgers andfrench fries being perhaps the most popular variation on that theme. No matterwhat kind of burger you like—smashed, buttered, pub-style, grilled—there areall kinds to choose from. Here are .. more

Sep 16, 2016 2:06 PM Brew City Booze 3 Comments

diningout_onesto.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee’s Third Ward has a new place for great Italian food. Onesto, which means “honest” in Italian, opened this past summer and has been putting out honestly good food ever since. more

Nov 18, 2014 9:14 PM Dining Out

Looking for some Halloween fun? Love a good story and a goodscare? Then treat yourself and the family with a trip to Old World Wisconsin,located in the Milwaukee/Chicago/Madison triangle in Eagle, Wis., for its HalloweenLegends and Lore event. .. more

Oct 10, 2014 4:47 PM Around MKE

hsw_01_img_4258.jpg.jpe

Photo courtesy Peter DiAntoni

When thisyear’s winter hit Milwaukee, it hit hard. Businesses were closed during normaloperating hours due to the below zero temperatures, while snow and ice causeddangerous road conditions.OneMilwaukee restaurant delivery service, Flavor Cycl.. more

Mar 24, 2014 12:00 PM Around MKE

aj bombers miller park.jpg.jpe

Hungry Brewers fans can find a whole lot of sausages in Miller Park—bratwurst, Italians, Polish, chorizo—as well as a variety of nachos, sandwiches and other snacks, but one thing that's been harder to find there is a good burger. That will change.. more

Jan 24, 2014 4:00 PM Around MKE

blogimage6539.jpe

Governor Walker’s Budget Address Madison–Below is the text of Governor Walker’s budget address as prepared:   Speaker Fitzgerald, Speaker Pro Tem Kramer, President Ellis, Majority Leader Fitzgerald, Minority Leader Barca, Supreme Court .. more

Mar 1, 2011 9:02 PM Daily Dose

blogimage13124.jpe

One of the most eccentric, memorable acts of the disco era, The Village People will return to Milwaukee tonight to perform a free concert following the Milwaukee Admirals 7 p.m. game against the Grand Rapids Griffins. Three original more

Dec 3, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10797.jpe

This weekend, the Travel Channel will be in Milwaukee filming an episode of “Food Wars,” a weekly cable television program that focuses on the country’s most renowned restaurant rivalries and the iconic dishes that make them famous.In more

May 4, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview 4 Comments

blogimage10112.jpe

Legislators and the state Department of Children and Families may have gotten positive headlines when creating a law that allows the state to permanently revoke child care provider licenses based on a wide range of offenses.But 2009 Wiscons... more

Mar 10, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 3 Comments

blogimage9904.jpe

Milwaukee’s Revision Text draws from the playbook of rainy-day, late-’90s indie-rock, evoking a time before emo was a dirty word through giddy guitars, impassioned vocals and cathartic, build-and- release hooks that recall such more

Feb 19, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6539.jpe

Thecharming Cream City brick building at the southwest corner of Knapp andWater streets has been a revolving door for taverns. But now Joe andAngie Sorge are giving it a try. They bring impressive exp,Dining Out more

May 13, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES