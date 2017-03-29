Aj Bombers
New Foods and Renovations Come to Miller Park
Today the Brewers unveiled the extensive renovations to Miller Park's food and beverage offerings. The upgrade is the largest project undertaken in the stadium since opening in 2001 and was funded entirely by the Brewers ownership and Delaw... more
Mar 29, 2017 5:01 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 4 Comments
New Restaurants Open in Milwaukee (Despite the Cold and Snow)
Milwaukee has recently seen several great new restaurant openings—including Moxie, Third Coast Provisions and matador Taco + Tequila Bar—as well as the expansion of both local and national chains such as AJ Bomber, Smoke Shack, Holey Moley ... more
Dec 27, 2016 1:31 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out
Milwaukee's Top Burgers
Milwaukee is a meat and potatoes town, with burgers andfrench fries being perhaps the most popular variation on that theme. No matterwhat kind of burger you like—smashed, buttered, pub-style, grilled—there areall kinds to choose from. Here are .. more
Sep 16, 2016 2:06 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 3 Comments
Onesto in the Third Ward
Milwaukee’s Third Ward has a new place for great Italian food. Onesto, which means “honest” in Italian, opened this past summer and has been putting out honestly good food ever since. more
Nov 18, 2014 9:14 PM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Out
Legends and Fairytales and Ghosts, Oh My!
Looking for some Halloween fun? Love a good story and a goodscare? Then treat yourself and the family with a trip to Old World Wisconsin,located in the Milwaukee/Chicago/Madison triangle in Eagle, Wis., for its HalloweenLegends and Lore event. .. more
Oct 10, 2014 4:47 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Winter Be Damned, Flavor Cycle Keeps on Delivering
When thisyear’s winter hit Milwaukee, it hit hard. Businesses were closed during normaloperating hours due to the below zero temperatures, while snow and ice causeddangerous road conditions.OneMilwaukee restaurant delivery service, Flavor Cycl.. more
Mar 24, 2014 12:00 PM Kristina Byas Around MKE
AJ Bombers is Coming to Miller Park
Hungry Brewers fans can find a whole lot of sausages in Miller Park—bratwurst, Italians, Polish, chorizo—as well as a variety of nachos, sandwiches and other snacks, but one thing that's been harder to find there is a good burger. That will change.. more
Jan 24, 2014 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
Walker's Budget Address
Governor Walker’s Budget Address Madison–Below is the text of Governor Walker’s budget address as prepared: Speaker Fitzgerald, Speaker Pro Tem Kramer, President Ellis, Majority Leader Fitzgerald, Minority Leader Barca, Supreme Court .. more
Mar 1, 2011 9:02 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Admirals w/ The Village People
One of the most eccentric, memorable acts of the disco era, The Village People will return to Milwaukee tonight to perform a free concert following the Milwaukee Admirals 7 p.m. game against the Grand Rapids Griffins. Three original more
Dec 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Food Wars: AJ Bombers Vs. Sobelman’s
This weekend, the Travel Channel will be in Milwaukee filming an episode of “Food Wars,” a weekly cable television program that focuses on the country’s most renowned restaurant rivalries and the iconic dishes that make them famous.In more
May 4, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview 4 Comments
New Day Care Background Check Law May Not Be Constitutional
Legislators and the state Department of Children and Families may have gotten positive headlines when creating a law that allows the state to permanently revoke child care provider licenses based on a wide range of offenses.But 2009 Wiscons... more
Mar 10, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Revision Text w/ Invade Rome
Milwaukee’s Revision Text draws from the playbook of rainy-day, late-’90s indie-rock, evoking a time before emo was a dirty word through giddy guitars, impassioned vocals and cathartic, build-and- release hooks that recall such more
Feb 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Short Orders (AJ Bombers)
Thecharming Cream City brick building at the southwest corner of Knapp andWater streets has been a revolving door for taverns. But now Joe andAngie Sorge are giving it a try. They bring impressive exp,Dining Out more
May 13, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments