A.J. MacDonald
'Only We Know Best' Satirizes Dysfunctional Politics
Review of Milwaukee playwright Jason Powell’s satire on political dysfunction, Only We Know Best, performed by Milwaukee Metro Voices. more
May 16, 2017 2:26 PM A.J. MacDonald Theater
Wisconsin's Environment Under Threat
Wisconsin’s environment may be under threat because of a Walker-Trump scheme to weaken the DNR and the EPA. more
Apr 18, 2017 4:35 PM A.J. MacDonald News Features 1 Comments
When a Statue Comes to Life…
Alice Wilson's living statue performance is among the best attractions in Milwaukee. more
Aug 29, 2016 9:10 AM A.J. MacDonald A&E Feature
