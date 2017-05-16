RSS

A.J. MacDonald

onlyweknowbest.jpg.jpe

Review of Milwaukee playwright Jason Powell’s satire on political dysfunction, Only We Know Best, performed by Milwaukee Metro Voices. more

May 16, 2017 2:26 PM Theater

news1_illustration.jpg.jpe

Wisconsin’s environment may be under threat because of a Walker-Trump scheme to weaken the DNR and the EPA. more

Apr 18, 2017 4:35 PM News Features 1 Comments

alicewilsonstatuemain.jpg.jpe

Alice Wilson's living statue performance is among the best attractions in Milwaukee. more

Aug 29, 2016 9:10 AM A&E Feature

