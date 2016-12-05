Akara Arts
Loading Ink for Milwaukee’s Tattoo Battle Royale
Havingtattoos has made me more conscious of the forces of gratitude and regret. Tattoosembellish what we already sense is true: Life leaves its mark on us as much as wetry to leave our mark on life. Whether our flesh shows it or not, we g.. more
Dec 5, 2016 5:00 PM Nick Olig Around MKE
Arts, Ink and Yoga Converge at Bay View’s Akara Arts
At Akara Arts in Bay View, “art” is not limited to objects we make with our hands but also the ways we decorate our bodies and shape them. On Friday, June 5 welcome Akara Arts to the neighborhood. more
Jun 2, 2015 8:28 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Milwaukee Holiday Lights
Once again this year Downtown Milwaukee will be adorned with 360 wreaths, 17 Moravian stars and over 500,000 lights for its annual holiday display. Pere Marquette Park has been transformed into a Snow Ball featuring Frosty and other more
Dec 24, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee