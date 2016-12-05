RSS

Akara Arts

akaraarts2.jpg.jpe

Havingtattoos has made me more conscious of the forces of gratitude and regret. Tattoosembellish what we already sense is true: Life leaves its mark on us as much as wetry to leave our mark on life. Whether our flesh shows it or not, we g.. more

Dec 5, 2016 5:00 PM Around MKE

artpreview_akara.jpg.jpe

At Akara Arts in Bay View, “art” is not limited to objects we make with our hands but also the ways we decorate our bodies and shape them. On Friday, June 5 welcome Akara Arts to the neighborhood. more

Jun 2, 2015 8:28 PM Visual Arts

blogimage13373.jpe

Once again this year Downtown Milwaukee will be adorned with 360 wreaths, 17 Moravian stars and over 500,000 lights for its annual holiday display. Pere Marquette Park has been transformed into a Snow Ball featuring Frosty and other more

Dec 24, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES