Akira Kurosawa
Magnificent Westerns
The Magnificent Seven opens as a swarm of bandits ride into a little Mexican town to the tune of ominous orchestrations. They mean no good for the campasinos, stealing their food and promising to return at harvest time and leave just enough for t.. more
Ran
Akira Kurosawa was among the most important post-World War II directors, the Japanese lion of art house cinema who influenced Hollywood with films such as Seven Samurai and Rashoman. Ran (1985), perhaps the greatest movie of his latter years, ha.. more
Inside the Record Industry
Producer-engineer Moses Avalon cautions anyone thinking of entering the music business to Confessions of a Record Producer ,Books more
Tribute to the King
Despite what the tabloids occasionally suggest, Elvis is long dead, but thanks to casinos around the county, his spirit will live on forever. The Potawatomi Bingo Casino does its part to remember one of the,Today in Milwaukee more
