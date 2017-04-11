RSS

Al Jardine

brianwilson2017.jpg.jpe

Brian Wilson looks back at the origins of the Beach Boys’ greatest album, Pet Sounds, and discusses his upcoming concert in Milwaukee and his plans for the future. more

Apr 11, 2017 3:51 PM Music Feature

brianwilsonjeffbeck630_022713.jpg.jpe

At first glance, Beach Boys founder Brian Wilson and British blues-rock guitarist Jeff Beck don't seem like the most natural tour mates. After all, their paths haven't crossed that often during the half century or so each has been in the music ind.. more

Aug 26, 2013 1:20 PM On Music

blogimage19098.jpe

As late as last summer, it looked like this year's 50th anniversary of the Beach Boys wouldn't offer much reason for fans to get excited. Yes, rumors of a 50th anniversary tour were flying, but at that point Brian Wilson was saying he didn' more

Jun 27, 2012 12:00 AM Music Feature 2 Comments

blogimage9514.jpe

The weather can usually be counted on to be at its worst during Milwaukee’s quarterly Gallery Night and Day events, where art venues debut new exhibits and host special events, but believe it or not, the weather should actually be pretty mi... more

Jan 15, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES