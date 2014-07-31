RSS

Al Kraemer

the disclaimer.jpg.jpe

For the last few years, many of the city's most exciting folk, punk and indie rock artists have been operating under the umbrella of the Breadking Collective, a low-key network of bands who share shows, resources, members and occasionally living s.. more

Jul 31, 2014 4:15 PM On Music

localmusic.jpg.jpe

While it’s only been a year since they released their debut album, Milwaukee’s Calliope are not sitting idly on that momentum. Instead, they’re releasing a new EP called Orbis, a collection of rock songs that seemingly tosses off the traini... more

Jun 4, 2014 12:30 AM Local Music

localmusic.jpg.jpe

It’s no secret that the instruments a band uses help determine its sonic direction and can make a song work. In the case of Milwaukee band Calliope, one instrument—an organ—not only pumped energy into the songs of their more

Mar 26, 2013 10:53 PM Local Music

dr.jpg.jpe

When Milwaukee band Delta Routine received the WAMI Award for Alternative Artist of the Year this spring—on top of being named 88Nine Radio Milwaukee’s Band of the Year last year—they had just gone through... more

Oct 3, 2012 3:19 PM Local Music

SOCIAL UPDATES