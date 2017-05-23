RSS

Al Mcguire

The Milwaukee Rep brings McGuire, starring Anthony Crivello in the title role of Marquette basketball coach Al McGuire, back to the Stackner Cabaret for a limited engagement. more

May 23, 2017 2:24 PM Performing Arts Weekly

Thanks to the multi-faceted talents of actor Anthony Crivello (himself a Milwaukee native and Marquette alum), we learn much about Al McGuire, the man and the coach, over the course of the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s production of McGuire... more

Jan 31, 2017 4:00 PM Theater

Milwaukee Opera Theatre stages an imaginative recreation of Mozart with Zie Magic Flute. The Milwaukee Rep honors legendary Marquette basketball coach Al McGuire in the one-man play McGuire; Pride Theatre Co. presents James Goldman’s Tony A... more

Jan 17, 2017 2:37 PM Performing Arts Weekly

Prince Fielder is in the World Series, but not the one Brewer fans wanted. And thanks to the Giants, Fielder can't give them a little vicarious revenge against the Cardinals for last October... more

Oct 24, 2012 10:17 PM More Sports

