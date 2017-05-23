Al Mcguire
Al McGuire's Back!
The Milwaukee Rep brings McGuire, starring Anthony Crivello in the title role of Marquette basketball coach Al McGuire, back to the Stackner Cabaret for a limited engagement. more
May 23, 2017 2:24 PM John Jahn Performing Arts Weekly
The Legendary Al McGuire Comes Alive at Stackner Cabaret
Thanks to the multi-faceted talents of actor Anthony Crivello (himself a Milwaukee native and Marquette alum), we learn much about Al McGuire, the man and the coach, over the course of the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s production of McGuire... more
Jan 31, 2017 4:00 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Performing Arts Weekly, Jan. 19-25, 2017
Milwaukee Opera Theatre stages an imaginative recreation of Mozart with Zie Magic Flute. The Milwaukee Rep honors legendary Marquette basketball coach Al McGuire in the one-man play McGuire; Pride Theatre Co. presents James Goldman’s Tony A... more
Jan 17, 2017 2:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
