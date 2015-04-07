Al Pacino
‘Danny Collins’
Danny Collins depicts one man’s journey along the rocky road towards redemption. It touchingly explores whether a son can forgive the father who abandoned him. more
Apr 7, 2015 8:48 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
‘A Most Violent Year’
1981 saw a record number of rapes and murders in the annals of New York City. By placing A Most Violent Year in 1981, writer-director J.C. Chandor infuses his film with the sense of urban paranoia that prevailed then. more
Jan 27, 2015 10:32 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
Home Movies/Out on Digital: May 16
The 1974 film by Italy’s Fernando Di Leo was just the thing Quentin Tarantino devoured in his formative years. It’s a crime drama, populated by quirky-funny gangsters and corrupt cops (who won’t cross certain lines), speaking more
May 14, 2013 4:42 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Rightous Kill is Not So Bad
Robert De Niro and Al Pacino were among the fresh new faces of ‘70s Hollywood. But the towering dramatic actors of that now fabled decade never appeared together in a film until the ‘90s and then only once, in Michael Mann’s tense crime drama He.. more
Sep 15, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Bushwhack
Dream Theater and Porcupine Tree rank among the most common reference points for progressive
Apr 7, 2008 12:00 AM Michael Popke Album Reviews