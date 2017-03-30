RSS

Al Pastor

Part two of Lacey Muszynski's picks for the best restaurants in West Allis. more

Mar 30, 2017 1:46 PM Brew City Booze 2 Comments

Todd Lazarski shares five great places to eat pastor tacos in Milwaukee. more

Nov 30, 2016 12:07 AM Eat/Drink 1 Comments

With the entrance of fall come new restaurants serving comfort food of all kinds, from chicken pot pie to butter burgers. Plus, another taqueria opens in West Allis, a long-anticipated brewpub finally gets its license, and a new sports bar ... more

Oct 25, 2016 3:24 PM Dining Out

A 1960s office building just south of Mayfair Mall is a very unlikely spot for an authentic Mexican restaurant, but Taqueria El Fogoncito (10425 W. North Ave.) makes it work. Look for the small bright awning, the only color on a pale yellow... more

Mar 29, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

