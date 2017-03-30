Al Pastor
The Best Restaurants in West Allis, Part Two
Part two of Lacey Muszynski's picks for the best restaurants in West Allis. more
Mar 30, 2017 1:46 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 2 Comments
What About those Pastor Tacos?
Todd Lazarski shares five great places to eat pastor tacos in Milwaukee. more
Nov 30, 2016 12:07 AM Todd Lazarski Eat/Drink 1 Comments
What’s New in Milwaukee Dining?
With the entrance of fall come new restaurants serving comfort food of all kinds, from chicken pot pie to butter burgers. Plus, another taqueria opens in West Allis, a long-anticipated brewpub finally gets its license, and a new sports bar ... more
Oct 25, 2016 3:24 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out
El Fogoncito's Authentic Mexican Menu
A 1960s office building just south of Mayfair Mall is a very unlikely spot for an authentic Mexican restaurant, but Taqueria El Fogoncito (10425 W. North Ave.) makes it work. Look for the small bright awning, the only color on a pale yellow... more
Mar 29, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments