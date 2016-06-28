RSS

Alabama Shakes

For as inventive and daring as the new Alabama Shakes album sounds, the band says there was little planned or calculated about the way the music developed. more

Jun 28, 2016 4:21 PM Music Feature

Another week, another country act announced as a Marcus Amphitheater headliner. A Nashville songwriter whose songs have appeal outside the usual contemporary country circles, Chris Stapleton will co-headline the Marcus Amphitheater with the neo-bl.. more

Mar 22, 2016 12:01 PM On Music

Photo Credit: Sara Bill

Alabama Shakes brought their amalgamation of blues, ’60s Southern soul and punk rawness to a packed house. more

Mar 16, 2015 9:00 AM Concert Reviews

Touring can be full of adventure, but for some bands after long stints on the road, touring can begin to feel more like a business obligation. It certainly began to seem that way for Milwaukee’s Herman Astro after several years of touring ... more

Sep 2, 2014 7:32 PM Local Music

It's often said that everyone loves a good underdog story. Alabama Shakes appear to be living out one of them. Thanks to a heavy dose of word of mouth, the band have been on a fast rise, even though they haven't even released an album yet..... more

Mar 12, 2012 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

Off the field, the heart of the Packers defense is a partner in a winery in Napa Valley, Calif.—one of its labels being “TwentyFour by Charles Woodson.” And on the field, like a fine wine, the 13-year veteran seems to get better with age more

Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2010

