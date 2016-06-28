Alabama Shakes
Alabama Shakes Take the Blues into the Future on ‘Sound & Color’
For as inventive and daring as the new Alabama Shakes album sounds, the band says there was little planned or calculated about the way the music developed. more
Jun 28, 2016 4:21 PM Alan Sculley Music Feature
Chris Stapleton and Alabama Shakes Will Co-Headline the Marcus Amphitheater
Another week, another country act announced as a Marcus Amphitheater headliner. A Nashville songwriter whose songs have appeal outside the usual contemporary country circles, Chris Stapleton will co-headline the Marcus Amphitheater with the neo-bl.. more
Mar 22, 2016 12:01 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Alabama Shakes w/ Songhoy Blues @ The Riverside Theater
Alabama Shakes brought their amalgamation of blues, ’60s Southern soul and punk rawness to a packed house. more
Mar 16, 2015 9:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Herman Astro Honor Tradition with ‘Mean Gene’
Touring can be full of adventure, but for some bands after long stints on the road, touring can begin to feel more like a business obligation. It certainly began to seem that way for Milwaukee’s Herman Astro after several years of touring ... more
Sep 2, 2014 7:32 PM Joshua Miller Local Music
Alabama Shakes w/ Herman Astro @ The Pabst Theater
It's often said that everyone loves a good underdog story. Alabama Shakes appear to be living out one of them. Thanks to a heavy dose of word of mouth, the band have been on a fast rise, even though they haven't even released an album yet..... more
Mar 12, 2012 12:00 AM Joshua Miller Concert Reviews
Charles Woodson
Off the field, the heart of the Packers defense is a partner in a winery in Napa Valley, Calif.—one of its labels being “TwentyFour by Charles Woodson.” And on the field, like a fine wine, the 13-year veteran seems to get better with age more
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2010