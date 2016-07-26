RSS
Aladdin
‘Life’ Like a Disney Cartoon
The documentary Life, Animated recounts the remarkable story of 3-year-old Owen Suskind diagnosed as severely autistic, whose loving family discovered that Disney animated films were the key to releasing Owen from the prison of his disabili... more
Jul 26, 2016 2:43 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Milwaukee Public Market's Aladdin Still Shines
New vendors continue to open in the Milwaukee Public Market (400 N. Water St.)—by June, Nehring's Family Market will join the list. One business that has been in the market since Day 1, however, is Aladdin. The Middle Eastern deli became... more
Apr 26, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
