Alan Alda
'The Longest Ride'
In 'The Longest Ride,' adapted from the Nicholas Sparks novel, an attractive pair of young lovers (Scott Eastwood and Britt Robertson) attempts to reconcile their seemingly incompatible backgrounds with the good counsel of an elderly widowe... more
Apr 10, 2015 9:40 AM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Christmas with Carol Burnett
Aversatile entertainer of the old school, Carol Burnett was a talented singer aswell as a rubber-faced comedian who could act the fool and hit notes of pathos.Her long-running TV variety show (1967-1978) gave her wide sco.. more
Dec 12, 2013 1:34 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Artwork to Contemplate at Portrait Society Gallery
The work of Milwaukee architect Phillip Katz inspired the symmetry, shadow, light and seating for a space in the Portrait Society Gallery that invites the public to pursue serenity. His experience directly influenced the spiritual vision in... more
Feb 9, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts