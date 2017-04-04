Alan Arkin
Film Clips: April 6, 2017
Going in Style is based on a 1979 caper film starring three elder statesmen, but this version features an updated and revamped plot and stars Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine and Alan Arkin in the lead roles. more
Apr 4, 2017 Lisa Miller
The Russians are Coming, The Russians are Coming
The hilarious 1966 comedy, The Russians are Coming, The Russians are Coming, reflects revulsion for the potential for a world destroyed by superpower conflict. more
Feb 27, 2015 David Luhrssen
Home Movies/Out on Digital: May 16
The 1974 film by Italy’s Fernando Di Leo was just the thing Quentin Tarantino devoured in his formative years. It’s a crime drama, populated by quirky-funny gangsters and corrupt cops (who won’t cross certain lines), speaking more
May 14, 2013 David Luhrssen
Argo
The mob that gathered outside the U.S. Embassy in Teheran, Iran, to demand the extradition of the Shah, who had fled to America for cancer treatment as his regime crumbled, burned flags and effigies and punched... more
Oct 8, 2012 David Luhrssen
Alan Arkin: An Improvised Life (Da Capo Press), by Alan Arkin
The title of Academy Award-winning actor Alan Arkin's new memoir, An Improvised Life, is slightly misleading. The book isn't so much about Arkin's life as it is about improvisation, a theatrical art form he encountered upon landing a gig at... more
Feb 22, 2011 Heather Zydek
City Island
The Rizzos are a family full of secrets. Prison guard Vince (Andy Garcia) and his wife, Joyce (Julianna Margulies), promised each other to quit smoking, but both sneak off to the shed for a cigarette. Vince tells Joyce he’s playing poker wi... more
Apr 21, 2010 David Luhrssen