Alan Arkin

Going in Style is based on a 1979 caper film starring three elder statesmen, but this version features an updated and revamped plot and stars Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine and Alan Arkin in the lead roles. more

Apr 4, 2017 3:03 PM Film Clips

The hilarious 1966 comedy, The Russians are Coming, The Russians are Coming, reflects revulsion for the potential for a world destroyed by superpower conflict. more

Feb 27, 2015 3:35 PM Home Movies

The 1974 film by Italy’s Fernando Di Leo was just the thing Quentin Tarantino devoured in his formative years. It’s a crime drama, populated by quirky-funny gangsters and corrupt cops (who won’t cross certain lines), speaking more

May 14, 2013 4:42 PM Home Movies

The mob that gathered outside the U.S. Embassy in Teheran, Iran, to demand the extradition of the Shah, who had fled to America for cancer treatment as his regime crumbled, burned flags and effigies and punched... more

Oct 8, 2012 1:07 PM Film Reviews

The title of Academy Award-winning actor Alan Arkin's new memoir, An Improvised Life, is slightly misleading. The book isn't so much about Arkin's life as it is about improvisation, a theatrical art form he encountered upon landing a gig at... more

Feb 22, 2011 12:00 AM Books

The Rizzos are a family full of secrets. Prison guard Vince (Andy Garcia) and his wife, Joyce (Julianna Margulies), promised each other to quit smoking, but both sneak off to the shed for a cigarette. Vince tells Joyce he’s playing poker wi... more

Apr 21, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews

