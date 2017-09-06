RSS

Alan Atwood

morningstar.jpg.jpe

Off the Cuff chats with Mary Atwood, Marketing Director of Morning Star Productions theater company. more

Sep 6, 2017 11:43 AM Off the Cuff

Playwright/actor/producer Alan Atwood presents his show The Glorious Story this month. The idea for the play was to draw nearly 20 Biblical characters into a contemporary setting that brings the events of the stories written hundreds of years .. more

Oct 6, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

morningstar christmas.jpg.jpe

Morningstar Productions opens the month with a Christmas comedy by Alan Atwood. The Incarnation of the Full Gospel Unified Christmas Choir sounds like a fairly straightforward concert performance, but it’s actually kind of a wacky musical .. more

Nov 22, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

Morningstar Productions' ends its season with Alan Atwood's Captive. The contemporary crime drama is set on Milwaukee's North Side. Deleono Johnson brings a satisfying complexity to the stage in the role of Clay more

Jun 11, 2013 10:53 PM Theater

A young man named Clay is involved in a crime. And so this young man is on the run from the law. He seeks refuge from the police in the home of an elderly woman named Tilly, and his life changes in a profound way more

Jun 6, 2013 2:26 AM Theater

This week, Morning Star Productions presents a contemporary drama by Morningstar Artistic Director Alan Atwood. The company, which was founded as the Drama Ministry at Eastbrook church, has developed some interesting work in the past couple of.. more

Apr 9, 2011 3:51 AM Theater

blogimage13180.jpe

For 35 years, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s technically dazzling production of Charles Dickens’ classic tale A Christmas Carol has been one of Milwaukee’s most cherished Christmas traditions. This year’s production, whic more

Dec 8, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage12246.jpe

The compelling imagery of Claire Ruzicka’s exhibition “Caras de Oaxaca” portrays daily life, culture and art in the pueblos of Teotitlán del Valle and Tlacolula de Matamoros in the foothills and valleys of Mexico’s Sierra Ju more

Sep 20, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

Christian theatre group Morning Star Productions recently announced a three-show season of completely new works. The company that opened last year with a visually stylish production of Eugene O'Neill's Days Without End brings three new shows to t.. more

Aug 11, 2010 11:08 PM Theater

Lyle Lovett and His Large Band will perform live at The Riverside on Tuesday, July 21 at 7:30pm. This acoustic evening at the Riversi,Promotions more

Jul 21, 2009 12:00 AM Promotions

blogimage5698.jpe

The Milwaukee Bucks take on the New Jersey Nets tonight at 7 p.m.,Today in Milwaukee more

Mar 3, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES