Alan Atwood
Theater from the Heart to the Heart
Off the Cuff chats with Mary Atwood, Marketing Director of Morning Star Productions theater company. more
Sep 6, 2017 11:43 AM John Jahn Off the Cuff
Alan Atwood’s Glorious Story with Morning Star
Playwright/actor/producer Alan Atwood presents his show The Glorious Story this month. The idea for the play was to draw nearly 20 Biblical characters into a contemporary setting that brings the events of the stories written hundreds of years .. more
Oct 6, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Morningstar Productions’ Christmas Comedy
Morningstar Productions opens the month with a Christmas comedy by Alan Atwood. The Incarnation of the Full Gospel Unified Christmas Choir sounds like a fairly straightforward concert performance, but it’s actually kind of a wacky musical .. more
Nov 22, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Milwaukee Crime Drama at Eastbrook
Morningstar Productions' ends its season with Alan Atwood's Captive. The contemporary crime drama is set on Milwaukee's North Side. Deleono Johnson brings a satisfying complexity to the stage in the role of Clay more
Jun 11, 2013 10:53 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
‘Captive’ at Eastbrook Church
A young man named Clay is involved in a crime. And so this young man is on the run from the law. He seeks refuge from the police in the home of an elderly woman named Tilly, and his life changes in a profound way more
Jun 6, 2013 2:26 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Morning Star Staging Alan Atwood Drama
This week, Morning Star Productions presents a contemporary drama by Morningstar Artistic Director Alan Atwood. The company, which was founded as the Drama Ministry at Eastbrook church, has developed some interesting work in the past couple of.. more
Apr 9, 2011 3:51 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Christmas Carol
For 35 years, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s technically dazzling production of Charles Dickens’ classic tale A Christmas Carol has been one of Milwaukee’s most cherished Christmas traditions. This year’s production, whic more
Dec 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Claire Ruzicka’s Spellbinding Photos from Mexico
The compelling imagery of Claire Ruzicka’s exhibition “Caras de Oaxaca” portrays daily life, culture and art in the pueblos of Teotitlán del Valle and Tlacolula de Matamoros in the foothills and valleys of Mexico’s Sierra Ju more
Sep 20, 2010 12:00 AM Robert Tilley Visual Arts
A Trio of New Shows With Morning Star
Christian theatre group Morning Star Productions recently announced a three-show season of completely new works. The company that opened last year with a visually stylish production of Eugene O'Neill's Days Without End brings three new shows to t.. more
Aug 11, 2010 11:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
