Set your mind to looking for anything and you’ll start to see it everywhere. Evidently this summer that’s the case with community theatre productions of Alan Menken’s The Little Mermaid.  There have been a couple of stagings of the Disney mu.. more

Jul 29, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Greendale Community Theatre offers an emotionally resonant staging of Alan Menken’s The Little Mermaid. more

Jul 26, 2016 2:31 PM Theater

It was a French fairy tale. Then it was a Jean Cocteau movie. Then it was a big hit with Disney. (I might be glossing over some history, but this is “a tale as old as time.”) This summer the Alan Menken musical theater adaptation of the classic.. more

Jul 1, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Kids perform for other kids and their parents as Oconomowoc’s NewTheatre on Main presents a staging of The Little Mermaid Jr. Yes, Ariel appeals to smaller audiences, but here the Little Mermaid is even...little- r as NewTheatre on Main pr.. more

Feb 7, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

In A Matter of Happenstance, Wisconsin author Catherine Underhill Fitzpatrick brings readers a 19th- and 20th-century saga focused around the rise and fall of a prestigious Midwestern family. The impressively written novel pays sharp attent... more

Nov 17, 2010 12:00 AM Books

He’s not a celebrity chef, but few names in food circles carry more weight than Michael Pollan’s. Over a series of four best-selling books, the journalist and food activist has examined the sad state of the American diet and the more

Nov 10, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

For diehard music fans of a certain age, a Nick Lowe concert is an event. Forget for a moment the infrequent airplay back in his post New Wave heyday with Rockpile and his production credits with The Pretenders, Graham Parker and Elvis Cost... more

Oct 11, 2010 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

